The Ministry of Community Development has achieved the wishes of 12 orphan children within the initiative “In the Shouf”, organized by the Ministry to celebrate the day of the orphan in the Islamic world, which coincided with the fifteenth of the blessed month of Ramadan, and in conjunction with the approaching appropriate solutions for the Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, which falls annually on the 19th of Ramadan.

The Ministry has intensified community initiatives in support and assistance to various groups of society, through the delivery of aid to deserving groups of needy families at the state level under the umbrella of the “Our Good for Our Family” initiative, and through the adoption of humanitarian initiatives that enhance family support for all its members, in addition to community activities carried out by the government centers of People of Determination affiliated. For the Ministry at the state level, while the Ministry took the initiative to honor the workers and support groups in the ministry.

The initiative “Our Good for Our People” provided the necessary support to 890 people during the first four months of this year, and it is expected that the initiative will cover more than 1,390 people with support and assistance during the month of Ramadan.





