The Ministry of Community Development organizes a series of workshops and awareness-raising workshops in various regions of the country, targeting all segments of society, as part of a program launched by the ministry two years ago, which aims to strengthen the role of the family in protecting children from drug addiction, and continues in cooperation with the National Program for Drug Prevention «Siraj» Affiliated to the Narcotics Control Board and the Ministry of the Interior.

The Director of the Social Protection Department in the Ministry, Iman Hareb Al Falahi, stated that the number of targeted workshops during the current year is 20, eight workshops were implemented during the first quarter, and 312 participants benefited from them. Throughout the country, in cooperation with the General Department for Drug Control in the Ministry of the Interior, in order to serve the strategic indicator of family cohesion and community cohesion.

Hareb indicated that the Ministry seeks to have a positive impact on family members, to immunize their children and ensure their proper upbringing, noting that it is witnessing a wide demand by families, whether at the level of parents or children themselves, as it is based on several axes, the most important of which is educating families. The risk factors that may lead children to abuse or addiction, and provide families with the necessary skills to deal with children in a positive way.

The program is also based on the importance of highlighting the value of family cohesion in protecting children from the scourge of drugs, and raising their awareness about their children avoiding these harmful and deadly types, and indications of abuse, in addition to enhancing the skills of families to deal with abusive or addicted children, in order to spare them abuse disorders, and support them for recovery. In a way that enhances the important role of parents in taking their children’s hand towards the right path and accommodating their needs, in addition to the importance of positive dialogue with them, listening to them, and avoiding bad companions who may have a negative impact on their behavior and morals.





