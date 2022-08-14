Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and among the priorities of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, the Community Development Authority in Dubai announced the disbursement of additional amounts to about 1,101 minors registered with the Authority from low and medium incomes. This is with the aim of providing the necessary means of support before the beginning of the new academic year to facilitate the completion of their needs, provided that the assistance will be disbursed to cover all eligible target group by the end of August 2022.

The Director General of the Community Development Authority, Ahmed Abdul Karim Julfar, stressed that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the efforts of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, reflect the keenness of the wise leadership to provide all means of support, especially for groups of middle and low income, and said: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, coinciding with the beginning of the school year, to provide additional support for our minors to help them provide for their basic needs and reduce financial burdens on Emirati families.

Julfar added: The amounts will be disbursed to the 1,101 minors who are entitled to the authority during the current month, provided that the Community Development Authority continues to study the needs of the minors and follow up on changes that occur to them to take appropriate measures to ensure a decent life for them under the best conditions and to enable them to achieve their dreams and aspirations that they aspire to. .

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, headed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has adopted a wide range of decisions that support citizens in the Emirate of Dubai at various levels. During the last period.

The committee’s decisions included the allocation of residential land and raising the amount of financial benefits provided to the most needy categories of citizens of the emirate, an increase of 58 percent over the year 2021, to reach about 438 million dirhams, distributed to beneficiaries registered with the Community Development Authority and new cases.

The committee also recently approved, as part of the first package of its programs and initiatives, a new financial benefit of 44 million dirhams for people of determination, citizens of the Emirate of Dubai, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership to provide all the elements of a decent life for citizens, led by people of determination.

The efforts of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens’ Affairs focused on providing all means of support to citizens of all categories and age groups through a specific work strategy that ensures optimal achievement of the objectives set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for this file.