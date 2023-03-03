The Ministry of Community Development revealed that developmental surveys, which it conducted during the past two years, were able to diagnose 233 children with the autism spectrum, and refer them to the Emirates Early Intervention Program to complete evaluation and undergo treatment and rehabilitation programmes. Field surveys it conducted in kindergartens and nurseries, in addition to its use of the (Nomu) application, which includes a behavioral dimension to detect primary indicators of autism, as part of the Ministry’s implementation of the (National Developmental Survey Program) initiative emanating from the Diagnosis axis in the National Policy for Empowering People with Autism, which was It will be launched in April 2021.

The Ministry indicated that the intervention program was able to integrate 12 children with autism in recent months, in general education schools, through coordination transition plans with the concerned schools, in which specialists in early intervention centers and parents also participated, in order to ensure the gradual completion of the integration process. According to specific methodologies followed by teachers in general education schools to ensure the success of the integration process.

The data issued by the Ministry showed the enrollment of 1916 children with autism in rehabilitation centers for people of determination and early intervention in the country, which included federal and local government centers, as well as non-governmental centers. Males constituted about 805 of them, as their number reached 1515, compared to 401 females. The number of citizens is more than 50% of the total number, as their number reached 1065.

The statistics show an increase in the number of people enrolled in rehabilitation and education centers for people with autism during the current year by approximately 15%, compared to the number of students registered during the past year, which amounted to 1,667 students who were enrolled in 72 specialized centers.

The Ministry stated that the children were referred to the “Emirates Early Intervention Program” to complete the diagnostic processes and provide services. 106 children enrolled in it, while 23 children were enrolled in the early intervention unit in Fujairah, and 11 children were enrolled in the early intervention unit in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Ministry stated that rehabilitation, educational and therapeutic services were provided to these children through two programs: the first consists of educational classes according to curricula specialized in autism, and the second is the individual family services program that focuses on training mothers and family members in general to develop the skills of their children in homes and other natural environments, which activates The role of the family in rehabilitating children and supporting their integration into society.

She also referred to the most important supportive therapeutic services provided to children, which include: occupational therapy, language therapy, in addition to psychological, social and behavioral services, within the family empowerment program, which is stipulated in the national policy to empower people with autism in the focus of awareness and community empowerment.

It is noteworthy that the “National Policy for People with Autism Disorder”, which was approved by the Council of Ministers during the month of April 2021 with the vision of “United for Autism”, represents an integrated system of unified procedures and standards, to provide easier services for people with autism and their parents.

