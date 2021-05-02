The Dubai Community Development Authority announced the start of work to provide a package of services related to self-guardianship for minors, including money exchange services, financial aid disbursement, and related administrative services, as well as integrated social empowerment.

The authority will provide services related to minors and those of similar status, related to requests for monthly and public disbursements, periodic benefits and fixed benefits for minors, as well as requests for letters related to the requests of minors and the like, which they need to facilitate and clear procedures and update data in government agencies and institutions.

The authority will also provide integrated case studies for minors and children, with the aim of developing individual plans to enhance their empowerment in various economic, health, educational and social aspects, and to ensure that they reach their fullest potential.

The services related to the quarantined, including people of determination, the elderly and the like, are transferred to the Community Development Authority, where the Authority’s “Case Management” will be responsible for examining the special needs and empowering them, within the social empowerment criteria adopted by it.

The Authority receives requests related to minors’ affairs directly at its Customer Happiness Center, in Al Barsha in Dubai, without any change to the application procedures or the time period required to implement them.

In the coming period, all services will be provided through the authority’s website and its smart application.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, issued, last November, a law whereby the powers of the Endowment Foundation and the affairs of minors related to self-guardianship were transferred to the authority.

The law includes services related to self-guardianship, as defined in the law establishing the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, the decisions issued pursuant to it, and the legislation in force in the emirate, in an effort to maximize the benefit of minors from social services and empowerment services provided by the government, and to develop regulatory frameworks to provide services and joint work between Various entities in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Foundation will continue to perform the task of guarding the funds of minors and managing their investments for the purpose of their development and preservation.

The Director General of the Authority, Ahmed Abdul Karim Julfar, stated that the transfer of services related to self-guardianship for minors to the authority will contribute to activating the benefit of minors from integrated community development programs, and enhance their empowerment and support to be qualified to meet the aspirations of national development, pointing out that «every young man and girl from The people of the state are a real investment and potential wealth that should not be overlooked. It should be taken care of in an optimal manner as a national priority and a basic pillar for sustaining the cohesion and cohesion of society.

Julphar said: “The Community Development Authority team and the Endowments and Minors Affairs Foundation have worked diligently over the past months to ensure the smooth transfer of services, and that no change is made in the customer’s procedures, and the work teams in both sides are ready to provide any assistance and achieve the maximum benefit from the services.”

He continued: “We expect that this move will contribute to a positive impact that enhances the development of services, in a way that meets the aspirations of customers and provides their various needs.”

For his part, the Foundation’s Secretary-General, Ali Muhammad Al-Mutawa, stressed the need to embrace minors, take care of them socially and rehabilitate them, and protect their interests in accordance with the best practices of social empowerment, and said that “the foundation will not hesitate to provide any support that the authority may need in its new responsibilities.”

The trip of the minor with the authority includes paths designated for those who have accounts that require financial management, and those who are supported through social assistance, as the minor’s case is studied in an integrated manner when opening his file, to determine his needs and requirements for his empowerment, and based on the study outcomes, individual plans are drawn up and transferred to the specialized departments. In the authority, including the Department of Family Cohesion and the Department of Social Empowerment, to ensure the implementation of the criteria for its empowerment.

The authority makes available through its website https://www.cda.gov.ae/ ar / pages / default.aspx, and its digital platforms on “Twitter” and “Instagram”. And «Facebook», a full explanation of the customer’s journey, including how to obtain services related to minors, the time periods, and the necessary procedures.

• The authority will provide integrated "case studies" for children and minors, with the aim of developing individual plans to enhance their empowerment.





