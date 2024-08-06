The Community Development Authority in Dubai revealed a significant increase in the number of visitors to Dubai Neighbourhood Councils, which are supervised by the Authority, whether to hold their own events or to participate in events and activities organised by the Authority or government and private entities, within the framework of enhancing social cohesion among neighbourhood residents, and what is associated with that in terms of consolidating the concepts of national identity and quality of life in Dubai..

The Authority stated that in support of enhancing community interaction and national identity, 74 lectures and awareness events and 12 events to enhance national identity were organized, in addition to 30 discussion sessions and various training courses in cooperation with government and private entities in 13 councils and two neighborhood centers affiliated with the Authority. The neighborhood councils also hosted 192 job fairs during the first half of this year, which contributes to providing a platform to connect companies that provide jobs on the one hand and job seekers from the community on the other hand..

The Authority revealed that the councils have become an important destination for neighborhood residents’ activities, as they hosted 187 marriage contracts and wedding ceremonies during the current year, compared to 85 during the same period last year, in addition to 17 mourning councils, while the number of visitors to the councils increased by 83% during the first half of the current year compared to the same period last year, as the total number of attendees at the councils and community centers activities reached 20,543 people, which reflects the significant role that these councils play in strengthening social cohesion on various occasions and their growing impact in providing community support..

Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, explained that neighborhood councils are one of the main pillars of local culture to enhance social cohesion and communication between residents of different neighborhoods, as they provide a suitable environment for exchanging ideas and experiences, communicating between members of society, and stimulating feelings of belonging and loyalty to the homeland. She said: “The councils contribute to building bridges of communication between different generations and strengthening family and community ties, whether through the events and activities they organize, or by hosting events and occasions for the residents of the region. The councils are also an important platform for enhancing national identity and consolidating cultural values ​​and Emirati traditions, in addition to their role in spreading awareness about various societal issues and enhancing feelings of social responsibility and volunteering among individuals.”

Her Excellency added: “Based on the vital role of councils, attracting increasing numbers of neighborhood residents to attend and participate in council activities is a strategic and sustainable goal for the Community Development Authority. From this standpoint, we are keen to diversify events and activities to meet the needs and aspirations of community members and contribute to consolidating adherence to national identity and culture and providing the necessary support to beneficiaries.”

It is noteworthy that the Community Development Authority announced at the beginning of this year a plan to expand Dubai Neighborhood Councils, which includes establishing new councils in Al Warqa 2, Al Barsha South 1, Nad Al Sheba 3, Al Aweer 2 and Hatta. Work on establishing the councils is scheduled to be completed in the last quarter of 2025, which will serve to expand the scope of community services and enhance the role of councils in achieving sustainable development..