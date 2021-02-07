The Community Development Authority in Dubai and the Dubai Health Authority launched a campaign to vaccinate senior citizens in their homes, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, with the aim of relieving them and avoiding the need to go to health centers to obtain vaccination, and in order to provide the vaccine to the largest possible number of them to protect them from the possibility of infection with the virus Covid-19, in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership on the necessity to provide all guarantees of safety and comfort for senior citizens.

This campaign comes at a time when the UAE accelerates vaccination procedures and the provision of anti-virus vaccine, especially for the groups that the virus poses a threat to their lives, as the number of doses provided until yesterday, reached more than 4.2 million doses, with the rate of vaccine distribution reaching 42.48 doses per 100 people , Which is one of the highest rates globally.

The Dubai Health Authority began conducting home visits for senior citizens registered with the Community Development Authority and vaccinating them according to the lists provided by the authority on a daily basis, as the campaign aims to ensure that vaccination arrives as soon as possible for senior citizens who are at the forefront of the most vulnerable groups due to the Covid-19 virus, if infected. God forbid, especially the senior citizens who have chronic diseases, while the vaccine is provided to those who wish to obtain it. The campaign gives priority to senior citizens who live alone in the Emirate of Dubai and who are registered with the Community Development Authority under the “Waleef” home care program, in addition to all senior citizens who have a “Thukher” card and are also registered with the authority.

The Community Development Authority expressed its appreciation for the exemplary cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Dubai Health Authority, in order to accelerate the pace of providing the vaccine to senior citizens, a group that enjoys all the appreciation, attention and care in the UAE at all times, especially in light of this situation. The exceptional and exceptional efforts in which all efforts are combined to protect all members of society and ensure their safety and health, while the authority expected that this campaign, in its first phase, will contribute to the vaccination of about 8000 senior citizens in the shortest possible time to protect them from the risk of infection with the Covid-19 epidemic.

It is noteworthy that the UAE places the interests of senior citizens, their health and safety at the forefront of the priorities that it attaches to all attention and care, as the efforts of various ministries, agencies, and all relevant departments and agencies in the country are joining forces to provide the best services and means of care for them at various times, and this is evidenced by many initiatives And programs, projects, as well as government decisions that benefit this important group in a way that guarantees them the highest levels of comfort, health and safety.





