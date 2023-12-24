The Ministry of Community Development announced the launch of the 2024 Household Income and Expenditure Survey, in cooperation with the national statistics centers in all the emirates of the country, in a comprehensive national initiative that will continue over an entire year.

The survey covers about 19,000 families across the country, and aims to provide a series of data and indicators related to families’ lifestyle from economic and social perspectives, in addition to studying the conditions and standards of living in the country, and the seasonal changes that families experience in their income and spending over the course of an entire year.

Leadership vision

Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, said: “In accordance with the vision of the wise leadership, the UAE launched the National Strategy for Quality of Life 2031, with the aim of moving from the concept of good life to the comprehensive concept of integrated quality of life,” stressing the commitment of the Ministry of Community Development to continue improving the life aspects of individuals and families. Through a scientific approach that seeks to develop development plans, programs, and innovative services that touch the reality of the needs of Emirati families, which supports their cohesion, stability, and protection of their members within the framework of a sustainable development plan.”

Her Excellency pointed out that the survey on family income and expenditure represents a very important step that the Ministry and its partners are working on at the state level to feed the household database, and this is integrated with the plans and initiatives that the Ministry is working on to serve the community in the UAE.

Important step

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Head of the Community Department – Abu Dhabi, stressed that the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” places providing a decent life for Emirati families a priority, and aims through it to enhance their quality of life and happiness. To ensure a decent and sustainable living and a bright future for all family members.

His Excellency appreciated the efforts of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority in developing the “Household Income and Expenditure Survey” project for its awareness and awareness from the beginning of the importance of this survey, which provides data and numbers that constitute the truth about the levels of family income and spending in the country, which in its objectives constitutes a major step for decision makers and officials to become familiar with the data. And the indicators resulting from the survey, and the development of strategic and development plans, in addition to implementing initiatives, whether social or economic, to improve all aspects of the lives of individuals and families, which would reflect positively on all components of these families, and then provide a decent quality of life that enhances their happiness.

His Excellency pointed out that the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi pays great attention to the family as it is a “stable headquarters” and the basic nucleus of a cohesive and interconnected society that contributes to the progress and prosperity of the emirate, which led the department to launch the “Abu Dhabi Strategy for Family Quality of Life,” which is a comprehensive plan aimed at Continue to empower families and support their efforts in the emirate, especially as it includes children, youth, senior citizens and residents, and all individuals, to ensure the provision of a nurturing and safe environment for all families.

Quality of life

Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Bu Humaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said: “The UAE is under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.” The Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, believes that enhancing the quality of life of families is a great priority, and is working to strengthen and consolidate it in a way that benefits the achievement of the gains of all its members.

Her Excellency pointed out that the 2024 Household Income and Expenditure Survey represents a qualitative step to update data and information that will support decision-makers and officials in developing strategic plans and qualitative initiatives that work to improve the lives of families in the UAE, indicating that the Community Development Authority is working to provide Various social services and programs aimed at improving the lives of the individual and society, and strengthening family ties to build a cohesive society.

International standards

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development in the Emirate of Sharjah, said: The process of collecting data is carried out according to specific international principles and standards, stressing that the handling of the data that will be collected through the survey will be in complete confidentiality, and will be used for purposes other than that. Research and statistical study. He stressed the importance of using data in developing demographic and social indicators on household income and spending, to design development plans and programmes, and to evaluate and study the standard of living of the individual and the family.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi called on community members to cooperate fully to make this survey a success and to support the planning process for economic and social development in the UAE.

5 years

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, said that the UAE witnesses the implementation of a household income and expenditure survey every five years. Experts from the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, in cooperation with the National Statistics Centers, have prepared an approved scientific design for the sample of families that will be visited.

Hanan Ahli added that the Household Income and Expenditure Survey will provide outputs related to the economic and social levels of families, which contributes to empowering and supporting decision-makers in the process of drawing up economic and social policies, and providing data and results that will improve all aspects of the lives of individuals and families in the country, noting that the survey sample will cover It covers nearly 19,000 families in all emirates of the country, and is an advanced mechanism for surveying aspects of family consumption spending in areas including housing, education, health, and others.

Careful approach

In the same context, Abdullah Gharib Al Qamzi, Acting Director General of the Statistics Center in Abu Dhabi, confirmed that the samples were designed according to the distribution method proportional to the number of families in the emirate, so as to achieve the required level of accuracy, in an integrated process that took place in cooperation with the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics and the national statistical centers, Using the latest scientific methods.

Al-Qamzi said: “The Household Income and Expenditure Survey is carried out periodically to provide data on household income and expenditure according to demographic and family characteristics, and to study the income and expenditure levels of the family and the individual and show its relationship to economic and social factors in addition to the distribution of individuals and families according to income and expenditure categories, and to collect the necessary data to support relevant projects.” relationship, and estimating national accounts related to income and consumption.”

Spending patterns

For his part, Younis Al Nasser, CEO of the Dubai Data and Statistics Corporation in Digital Dubai, said: “The Household Income and Expenditure Survey comes in line with the highest national trends that are inspired by the “We Are the Emirates 2031” vision, with its first axis, which stipulates the establishment of the most prosperous society on the global level. It embodies The survey also highlights the importance of relying on digital data to draw conclusions and make decisions that contribute to building a brighter future, achieving community happiness, and consolidating the UAE’s leading position in various relevant global indicators.”

Dr. explained. Hajar Saeed Al Hubaishi, Executive Director of Ajman Statistics Centre. The Household Income and Expenditure Survey aims to calculate the average income and expenditure of an individual and a family. This data is linked to multiple factors such as education, profession, and economic activities, in addition to demographic, social, and economic aspects. This survey provides accurate indicators about the monthly income and spending of families and individuals, and helps estimate the current demand for goods and services. It also enables forecasting of the future needs of the population in terms of goods and services.

Community well-being

Dr. noted. Abdul Rahman Al-Shayeb Al-Naqbi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ras Al Khaimah Statistics Center, noted that the data of the Household Income and Expenditure Survey provide the necessary indicators to assess the standard of living well-being of families and individuals. By knowing the characteristics of the dwelling in which the family resides, the durable goods available to it, and the families’ expenditures on various expenditure items, and identifying the activities of the unorganized sector, such as agricultural activity within the family sector (self-production outside establishments), and its importance to the national economy.

Dr. Ibrahim Saad, Director General of the Fujairah Statistics Center, said that the Household Income and Expenditure Survey will meet the needs of the system of national accounts for data necessary to prepare national accounts related to the final consumption of families, in addition to measuring the inflation rate, and calculating the quantities and values ​​of consumption of goods and services to estimate the demand for them in the future.