Dubai (Union)

Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Community Development in the United Arab Emirates and the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, in the framework of enhancing joint cooperation and providing mutual support to ensure the holding of agreed activities during the period of the Expo Dubai », In terms of programs and initiatives that reflect cooperation and complementarity between the countries of the Cooperation Council.

The memorandum comes as the UAE prepares for the launch of the “Expo 2020 Dubai”, the huge global event in Dubai, next October, with the participation of 190 countries and 24 organizations in addition to many academic institutions and companies.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Moza Ibrahim Al-Akraf Al-Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development, and Khaled bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, Commissioner General of the Dubai Expo Pavilion at the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf,

The Memorandum of Understanding defines the areas of cooperation, considering the Ministry of Community Development as a major partner for social and heritage events of all kinds, which will be held in the Gulf Cooperation Council pavilion at the Dubai Expo, allowing the two sides to hold various joint social events within the activities and initiatives of the Cooperation Council Pavilion at the Dubai Expo.

The MoU allows the Ministry of Community Development to take advantage of the logistical services provided within the Gulf Cooperation Council pavilion, such as: the secretariat room, the meeting room, and the external square in front of the pavilion during the implementation period of the agreed upon activities and activities.

Moza Ibrahim Al-Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development, stressed the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding in terms of achieving integration in joint programs and events, during the period of the Dubai Expo, under the umbrella of the Gulf Cooperation Council pavilion, and within the framework of enhancing and facilitating the performance of developmental, social and heritage tasks based on the vision of achieving cooperation And integration between the GCC states in various fields in order to reach their unity, benefit from the expertise and capabilities, and enhance the chances of success and distinction of various activities, in addition to supporting and strengthening the ties between the Gulf peoples. Her Excellency affirmed that the Memorandum of Understanding places everyone in front of the responsibility to provide the best at the societal and developmental level, reflecting the ideal image of the Gulf peoples and cultures before the world, and in a manner befitting the stature and value of this exceptional global event «Expo Dubai».

For his part, Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh pointed to the importance of signing the Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Community Development and its role in highlighting cooperation to establish joint programs and events, including highlighting the integration between the countries of the Cooperation Council in the social fields within the activities of the Gulf Cooperation Council pavilion in the Dubai Expo, noting the efforts of the Ministry Distinguished in supporting developmental, social and heritage programs in the United Arab Emirates.

The first international “Expo” will be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, coinciding with the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the UAE, which invites its visitors from all over the world to participate in shaping the features of a new world, and by exploring new innovations that contribute to In charting a better future for the world.