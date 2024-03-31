The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi revealed great achievements in the volunteer work sector during the year 2023, as it recorded 873,787 volunteer hours, an increase of 63% over the year 2022 through 1,185 volunteer opportunities.

Mohammed Al Balushi, Executive Director of the Community Participation and Sports Sector at the Department of Community Development, said: “The Department, as the regulating body for the third sector, of which volunteering is one of its capabilities, has developed frameworks for volunteer work in accordance with international best practices, with the aim of creating an integrated system that supports members of society and motivates them to Community participation, which contributes to building an inclusive and cohesive society.”

He added: “The department was keen to cooperate and coordinate with government agencies, the private sector, and the third sector, to enhance the volunteer work environment, and motivate individuals and volunteer teams to engage in this system, by creating an efficient and effective volunteer environment, and spreading awareness of the importance of volunteer work as one of the social priorities that contribute to achieving The desired social impact.

His Excellency continued, saying: “The Department worked with the Community Contributions Authority – Together, the Emirates Foundation, and the Red Crescent Authority, to fill the gaps in volunteer work, in addition to cooperating with many leading institutions in the field of volunteer work, to enhance the supportive environment for volunteers, which contributes to preserving rights.” Defining duties for all volunteers, including individuals, volunteer teams, and entities wishing to attract volunteers. The department is working to review and develop the policy to be more flexible in adapting to changes, with the aim of attracting more individuals to participate in volunteer work.”

Mohammed Al Balushi appreciated the efforts made by each volunteer, stressing that everyone is a partner in continuing to raise the status of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi announced the economic value of public volunteer work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which amounts to 72 dirhams per hour, in a step that is the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates, and was implemented in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation, the Community Contributions Authority – Together, and the Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi.

The department revealed that the total value of volunteer work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the year 2023 amounted to more than 62,912,000 dirhams, which confirms that volunteer work is a major pillar for deepening the role of individuals and institutions in social and economic development, and constitutes an important value added to the gross domestic product.

The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi aims to simplify the process of calculating the economic value of volunteer work in Abu Dhabi, by applying international best practices and adapting them in line with the volunteer system in Abu Dhabi.

Mohammed Hilal Al Balushi said: “We are fully aware that volunteer work includes profound social value, but our ability today to calculate the value of public volunteer work for the first time in Abu Dhabi reflects with tangible accuracy the importance of volunteering and the great positive impact that volunteers have on our society.”

He added: “This contributes to motivating institutions and individuals in Abu Dhabi to provide support and provide the necessary resources, to double the impact of volunteers, and expand the scope of their contributions to include various parts of the emirate.”

Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation, said: “Every year we witness a noticeable increase in the number of volunteers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which confirms the commitment of our community members to providing support to everyone who needs help. We praise the efforts of the Department of Community Development and its success in empowering individuals and urging them to improve their society, and we are proud of our cooperation with the Department in achieving these goals, and we look forward to being part of the success and positive change in the coming years.”

Fatima Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Community Participation and Volunteering Sector at the Community Contributions Authority – Ma’an, said: “The Community Contributions Authority – Ma’an, as a government entity working under the umbrella of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, is keen to build and develop a cohesive and cooperative society in the emirate.

Volunteers are an essential element in achieving this goal, and so we work to provide volunteer opportunities and build capabilities to enable them to address the main social priorities in the emirate. “In doing so, we provide opportunities for them to be active members of their communities, contributing to creating a real social impact that enhances the well-being of Abu Dhabi society.”

In addition to developing a unified methodology to calculate the economic value of volunteer work in Abu Dhabi, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi aspires to develop a standard methodology to determine the value of volunteer work in specialized fields at the emirate level.