Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi hosted a delegation from the Riyadh Municipality in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, based on its keenness to cooperate closely with all partners, at the local, regional and international levels. The delegation was received by His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, Eng. Hamad Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department, Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, and a number of executive directors in the Department.

During the meeting, the agenda of the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi was reviewed, and the policies and strategies implemented by the department, out of its commitment to continuous cooperation with the concerned authorities towards providing high-quality social services to various groups and segments of society, and ensuring a decent life for all its members.

The department reviewed the axes of the quality of life questionnaire, which is a major measurement tool adopted by the department to measure the opinions of community members on various topics and social issues, and the most prominent results during its various sessions, in addition to the most prominent strategies and initiatives launched by the department based on the results of the questionnaire that affect the third sector and community participation , social support, and other initiatives.

The department reviewed the achievements of the social sector over the past three years, and the social impact achieved from those achievements, stressing the importance of complementary roles to crown efforts with success and reach every individual in society. The most prominent existing and potential social challenges in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi were also highlighted, and the solutions developed by the department in cooperation with partners, in addition to reviewing best practices to improve the quality of social services by building fruitful partnerships with the most prominent actors in this sector.

The Saudi delegation was briefed on the experience of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, and the role it plays in improving the standard of living by providing support to families who fall below the decent living line, in addition to reviewing efforts made to empower individuals, and financial guidance programs that aim to enhance financial awareness among individuals benefiting from programs the support.

Economic development

During the visit of the Saudi delegation, the Department of Community Development was keen to highlight the increasing role of the third sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to the plans implemented by the Department to establish a possible and sustainable third sector that contributes to the promotion of sustainable economic and social development in the Emirate. In line with the vision of the Riyadh Municipality, and its mission represented in upgrading the city by promoting sustainable urban development, providing high-quality services, and building effective partnerships towards a vibrant society, the visit of the Saudi delegation to the department contributed to highlighting the best social practices and the latest trends in the Saudi social sector. And successful experiences that would support endeavors towards enhancing constructive cooperation efforts within the fields of social and development work.