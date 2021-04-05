The Ministry of Community Development revealed to “Emirates Today” that the number of people of determination from the “autism category” registered at the state level currently stands at 3,755, of whom about 80% are males.

Statistics issued by the ministry showed that the number of males of determination from the autistic category, registered in the ministry’s system, reached 3021, while the number of females was about 734 females.

The ministry emphasized the necessity of adopting the term “persons from the autism category” and excluding terms such as “autistic patients” or “autistic persons”.

The world celebrates the International Day of Autism every year on the second of April of each year, and the month of April is also devoted to focus on activities and events that support people of the autism category, and to educate members of society about the nature of autism disorder, and awareness of its characteristics, with the aim of contributing to enabling them to realize their rights by understanding their needs and challenges More.

The Ministry indicated that 68 governmental, local, private and semi-private centers are available at the state level, serving people of determination in general, including the autism category, confirming that the ministry has approved a list of the names of centers at the state level, and provides information available to everyone about the fees specified in them, which range between 12 thousand dirhams. And 80 thousand dirhams annually, according to the latest data of the ministry.

The ministry added that there are special centers approved by the ministry for diagnosis, such as the Dubai Autism Center, Al Noor Center for People of Determination in Dubai, Al Jalila Children’s Specialist Hospital, and a number of other centers.

She pointed out that there is a diagnostic center affiliated to the ministry that adopts the best standards, explaining that its services are currently provided to citizens only.

The UAE has made great strides in laying down the legal and legislative foundations that guarantee the rights of people of determination in their various categories.

The authorities concerned with child care stress that the development of science, and the expansion of research in the field of early intervention and capacity development, double the responsibility of community members towards autistic children, to contribute to improving their developmental opportunities.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry issued a “Family Journey Guide for the Emirates Early Intervention Program”, which includes steps for the customer’s journey to obtain early intervention services for children under the age of six years, in centers for people of determination and early intervention departments of the ministry.

68 centers accredited by "community development" to provide treatment services for people of determination.

The UAE has made great strides in laying down legal foundations that guarantee the rights of people of determination in their various categories.





