Dubai (Union)

Entities and institutions from the public and private sectors throughout the country have followed the mission of the Hope Probe with all its challenges, moment by moment, to intensify their moral support for the mission of the probe, especially in the critical last hours that preceded its successful entry into the orbit of the capture around Mars on February 9, 2021.

“Mission completed successfully”

The forms of support for the entities, institutions and companies supporting the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, which numbered more than 200 entities and institutions, varied to include launching awareness campaigns and introductions to the Hope Probe, its objectives and mission, and the Emirati cadres who worked to develop it, and shed light on the facts, figures and scientific data that the project recorded since its launch in the year 2014.

Major institutions and companies have also adopted the slogan “Mission Successfully Completed” used by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as an expression of the accomplishment of the Hope Probe mission.

While the institutions, bodies and major companies have adopted the slogans of the mission of the Hope Probe in their internal bulletins and those related to communication with their customers and their network of suppliers, and these slogans, pictures of the probe, its work teams, and the words of the state’s leadership about its goals for the good of humanity have been placed on its pages, websites, and digital and social platforms.

Abdullah Al-Marri

Popular solidarity

His Excellency Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said that the participation of various institutions in supporting the mission of the Hope Probe came to confirm the level of full popular and institutional solidarity with the Emirates Project to explore Mars, where the hearts and minds of all were gathered on the hope for the arrival of Arabs to Mars, which is the most comprehensive vision that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, set it up for the project that challenged the impossible from the beginning to be the first Arab space mission to reach the Red Planet in record time, and with the efforts of young Emirati cadres to establish an Arab space sector Competitive, capable of achieving achievements and contributing to the growth of the global space sector.

Rain fly

“The impossible” is out of the question

For his part, His Excellency Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, affirmed that the success of the Hope Probe reaching its orbit around Mars confirms that “the impossible” is not included in the dictionary of the sons of Zayed who are determined to fulfill the dream of their father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan », may God rest his soul. This historic achievement that placed the UAE in the ranks of the leading countries in the space industry is not only a pride for the UAE, but a pride for the Arab and Islamic nation, and a ray of hope that future generations deserve the trust of our wise leadership, who invested in building them and qualifying them and promising them a real bet in the future race.

Maryam Al Muhairi

“Zayed’s dream”

Maryam Eid Al Muhairi, Director General of the Media Office of the Government of Abu Dhabi, said: “Zayed’s dream, which was realized by the UAE project to explore Mars, the Hope Probe, was the arrival of the first Emirati probe. With the hopes, aspirations and aspirations of the younger generations for the next fifty years to unprecedented heights, after the UAE joined the exclusive club for only five countries and succeeded in reaching Mars after only fifty years after the founding of the founding fathers of its union, which celebrates its golden jubilee this year as well, and the confidence placed by the leadership of the country It appeared in a bright image that was transmitted directly to the world without protocols to embody the slogan of the media identity of a country that believes behind its wise leadership that nothing is impossible.

Heba Patani

In turn, Heba Fatani, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, said: “The historic achievement of the Hope Probe reaching Mars is the fruit of a forward-looking vision of a rational leadership that has undertaken the task of investing in its young human resources, as it is the basis for achieving sustainable development. An overwhelming feeling of pride and pride in the hearts of citizens and residents, and a renewed start with which the UAE will begin the march of another fifty years of creativity and innovation.

Hilal Al-Marri

Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai, affirmed that the keenness of various tourism and commercial establishments in the UAE to show their support for the mission of the Hope Probe, especially when it successfully entered the orbit of the Mars Capture from the first time on February 9, 2021, was clear evidence of The volume of follow-up and interaction achieved by the UAE project to explore the Red Planet since the launch of the probe in July 2020.

Integrated support

The celebration by the public and private sectors of the mission of the Hope Probe and its historical journey with its stages, dimensions and achievements came to translate the feelings of the people of the Emirates and everyone on its land, and an integrated support for this mission, and for the difficult and most sensitive moments, which the Hope Probe was able to cross with full capacity.

Red color

In Dubai, Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, was covered in the color of Mars, red, in addition to the Burj Al Arab, a world-famous hotel whose design is inspired by the heritage of the Emirates, and the global village, which is a cultural and human expression of diversity and openness to global cultures, where dozens of countries share their wings in it. .

The World Financial Center building, which is a global center for the financial industry, trade and economy, was painted red, in addition to the Dubai Frame, which is a marvel in construction and architecture, and also adorns the Museum of the Future in the same color, all communications buildings, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and the Union Museum, Dubai Museum, World Trade Center, Expo 2020, Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Dubai Police Academy, Dubai Police General Headquarters Building, General Directorate of Forensic Evidence, Dubai Police Officers Club, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Water Canal landmarks, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority “Dewa”, as an expression of great moments in the history of the Emirates, Arabs and humanity, moments created by will, determination and ability.

The hotel and tourism sector in Dubai participated in celebrating the arrival of the probe of hope, the probe of the Emirates and the Arabs, to the orbit of Mars, where dozens of hotel facades were decorated with red lighting.

As for the capital Abu Dhabi, it was decorated on the ninth of February, dozens of important sites were covered in red, including the Al-Watan Palace, the Emirates Palace, Khalifa University, the famous landmark of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) building in the Corniche area, the company’s refueling stations, and the center Abu Dhabi International Finance, Yas Island, Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi Municipality, Al Ain Municipality, Sheikh Zayed Bridge and Hazaa Bin Zayed Stadium, in support of the mission and a partnership in its historical moments.

In Sharjah, the red color shone. The prominent landmarks of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) were covered in red, the Flag Island building, the Flag Island pole, the House of Wisdom, Maryam Island, and ADNOC Muwailih. The Fujairah Fort, Fujairah Tower, in addition to Fujairah Mall, and the streets from Al Qasr Roundabout to Fujairah Municipality roundabout, and ADNOC station, were lit in red.

In Ajman, the facade of the Tourism Authority was covered in red, the heritage district, the Municipality and Planning Department building, the Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Bridge intersection, the Sheikh Maktoum Bridge intersection, the Rawda Bridge intersection, and ADNOC Al Zawra.

The facades of important sites in Ras Al Khaimah are painted in red, among them are the historic Dhayah Fort, the headquarters of the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones, the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, the Ras Al Khaimah National Museum, the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, the headquarters of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, ADNOC, the Red Island, and the Qawasim Corniche , The viewing platform in Jebel Jais, and popular hotels in Ras Al Khaimah.

In Arab capitals, famous landmarks were illuminated in red, as an expression of support for the UAE project to explore Mars, and the joy of the success of the mission of the Hope Probe to reach the Red Planet, where dozens of sites were covered with this color at the same time.

Different areas witnessed lighting for different sites and interfaces, such as The Zone in the Al-Takhasusi area in the Saudi capital Riyadh, the Bahrain World Trade Center in the Bahraini capital, Manama, the Kuwait Towers in the Kuwaiti capital, the Cairo Tower in the Egyptian capital, and the famous Roman theater that was built thousands of years ago in The Jordanian capital, Amman, the Iraqi Museum, and the Tower of Baghdad Mall in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

200 research institutions

The world is waiting for the data that the Hope Probe will collect, and more than 200 universities, institutions and scientific and research centers will benefit from this data, which includes providing an integrated picture of the atmosphere of Mars for the first time in history, while building a deeper understanding of the climate changes on its surface.

The UAE is a pioneer in making the future

Khalid Al-Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Holding, said: “The UAE has reaffirmed its leadership in making the future rather than waiting for it. Today, with the qualitative achievements of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, it is establishing an unprecedented infrastructure to build the Emirati and Arab space sector capable of empowering Competencies, attracting investments from the government and private sectors, and creating new economic sectors based on knowledge.