Community, The management team is completed with the professionalism of Marco Rubino appointed Managing Partner, the Senior Partner Giuliano Pasini and the Partners Pasquo Cicchini and Giovanna Benvenuti

Communitya company founded in 2001 and now part of Excellera Advisory Groupannounces the strengthening of its management structure with the appointment of Robert Patriarch to Chief Executive Officer and of Mark Rubino as Managing Partner. The founder Auro Palombawill continue to lead the company’s strategies as Vice President.

The new governance has been designed with the aim of supporting the major national and international challenges that the Excellera Group is preparing to face and which require ever greater organization.

Auro Palomba will follow the strategic development and management of the team, while Roberto Patriarca will assume the operational responsibilities for the company management. Mark RubinoManaging Partner, Julian PasiniSenior Partner and representative of the company within the Board of Directors of the Excellera Group, the two Partners Easter Cicchini And Giovanna Welcome complete the governance.

“Grow, look to the future and always be ready to take on any challenge that the market or our customers may pose to us. This is the spirit that has supported our growth and has also guided us in the choice to entrust more and more responsibilities to Community’s internal managers. The new governance will allow us to better follow the evolution of our business and the growth of the Group that we founded only two years ago and that, while strengthening itself on the national market, looks with ever greater interest to international markets. This team is strong and made up of highly talented and long-standing partners, determined people and capable collaborators; with this new governance we are ready to welcome the future”, declared Auro Palombafounder and Vice President of Community.