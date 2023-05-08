White smoke to reduce working hours in the regional Administration. A pre-agreement on the implementation of 35 weekly hours in the public workforce of the Region of Murcia was finally signed this Monday, after negotiations began on December 5. This was confirmed this Monday to LA TRUTH by the Secretary General of Public Services of the UGT, Antonio Martínez. Now it remains for the General Negotiation Table, in which all unions of the Administration participate, to ratify the sealed pre-agreement.

“The Ministry of Finance together with the union organizations present at the General Table of Public Function have signed a preliminary framework agreement for the improvement of public employment and the recovery of working conditions of personnel at the service of the public administration of the Region of Murcia’ ». This was announced by CC OO sources.

As of June and until December 21, work will begin to regulate teleworking and address the extension of the protocols for any type of harassment in the workplace. In addition, the seniority of the workers will be recognized in the degree in which it is found and a promotion process will begin in all professional categories. All these measures that the unions had requested should start from January 1, 2024 for the employees of the administration of services and education. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the CC OO, FSES and the Medical Union.

Martínez sees the agreement as positive, but remembers that they will still continue to ask for the extraordinary pay of 2014 and the recovery of the union rights that the Government took away from them.

After numerous meetings, the Minister of Economy and Finance of the regional government, Luis Alberto Marín, gave the go-ahead to the package of extraordinary proposals presented by the CC OO and UGT trade unions two weeks ago. The unions accepted the application of the reduction in working hours imposed by the Executive of the Popular Party, only if it promised to comply with a series of measures such as the inclusion of the professional career both in the civil service sector and in education. They also requested a series of advantages for public employees over 60 years of age, the regulation of teleworking so that workers could voluntarily decide if they wish to carry out their tasks from home and the execution of equality plans, as well as the recovery of union rights taken away in 2012.

As of January of next year, all public employees of the administration and services and of the Murcian Health Service will begin with the reduction of their work hours, with the exception of education workers, who would start this September and would see the completion of the decrease in the same month of 2024.

Marín agrees that public teaching employees reduce one hour of class from September of this year and, from January to August, another hour and a half in person. In September of the next school year, that face-to-face time would be eliminated and another class hour would be lowered, so they would start the following school year with two less class hours.

The Minister of Finance highlighted the economic effort resulting from this measure due to the high cost that a reduction of two and a half hours a week in the working hours of its almost 60,000 employees would entail for the public coffers, a figure that he indicated would be around 130 million euro.