The Emirates School Education Foundation and the Watani Al Emarat Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of cooperating to launch community and national initiatives in a number of government schools, to enhance the national identity of students, invest in their energies, and direct them according to the future paths of the country.

The memorandum was signed by the Director General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Engineer Mohammed Al Qasim, and the Executive Director of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, in the presence of the Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and the President of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, at the Foundation’s headquarters in Dubai.

Al-Qassim stressed that strengthening national identity is considered one of the basic pillars of the plans and programs of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, which is keen to consolidate the values ​​of national identity among students in their various activities and at all stages of their cognitive development, with the aim of graduating generations proud of their national identity and the cultural and civilizational heritage of the United Arab Emirates.

He appreciated the efforts of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation and its pioneering role in the areas of preparing future generations and raising their awareness of the national values ​​and culture of the UAE, stressing the importance of unifying efforts to achieve the common goals of preparing generations adhering to their heritage and lofty national values.

For his part, Al Falasi said that the signing of the memorandum heralds the beginning of a new chapter of constructive partnership and fruitful cooperation to achieve the goals of the two institutions.

He pointed out that the signing of this memorandum represents a strategic step towards achieving the common vision of consolidating and enhancing participation and social responsibility among students with the aim of deepening the values ​​of good citizenship to build an educated and creative generation that contributes to the renaissance of its society.

He added: “At the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, we believe that cooperation is the basis for building a sustainable future that consolidates national identity and develops the values ​​of good citizenship.”

Areas for cooperation

The Emirates School Education Foundation and the Watani Al Emarat Foundation cooperate, according to their memorandum of understanding, in several areas of work, such as implementing rehabilitation programs for students and teachers in the field of promoting good citizenship, in addition to developing the leadership capabilities of students in the areas of national and community work, and activating programs that motivate students to participate. In various activities that suit their desires and introduce them to the cultural heritage of the country and the heritage of their fathers.