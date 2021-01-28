The pandemic has accelerated the transformation, which also affects the foreseen future for robots: with the help of better connectivity, machines will emerge with different functions than what we know today. 80% of the participants in the Ericsson Consumer & Industry Lab study of the 10 most popular consumer trends expect them to appear bots explanatory capable of predicting financial management and advising on individual investments; and 78% do not rule out the creation of community machines in order to alert the neighborhood to the presence of intruders.

“The idea of bots communities, for example, highlights the role that smart machines could play in providing much-needed collective services. Regarding the bots explanatory, it assumes that all connected devices are capable of explaining their function to users; while the bots sustainability guidelines would meet a greater need for localized smart weather forecasts in the future, ”says Michael Björn, director of the Ericsson Consumer & Industry Lab Research Agenda and author of the report.

The study by the Swedish telecommunications multinational, based on the expectations and predictions of 50 million pioneering consumers in the adoption of new technologies in 15 large cities, also finds other areas of expansion. With telecommuting on the rise, 79% of those surveyed expect to have smart speakers capable of projecting noise-canceling walls around their home office space. And up to 62% have no doubt that the machines themselves will create content by themselves, such as video games based on the players’ games.

If the provisions of the study were fulfilled, some machines would take care of our health, recommending certain exercises or warning that our posture is incorrect. Also television would directly put the programming that best suits our interests without the need for us to take command. Even autonomous vehicles themselves would have the ability to explain the decisions they make. “What all these services have in common is that they are based on intelligent communication between devices and therefore give even more importance to the concept of interconnection,” says Björn.

5G standardization

Advances in artificial intelligence and mobile communications technology, as well as the standardization of 5G, will allow robots to communicate securely over the networks of the future. “Each of the foreseen roles for the machines that we present in this report could be considered an entirely new scope of service. It reveals new opportunities for 5G service providers to gradually expand smart grids, ”suggests Björn.

The next decade will be the internet of the senses, using the brain as an interface

Finally, and more focused on consumers themselves, the report concludes that the next decade will be that of the internet of the senses. Using the brain as an interface could spell the end of keyboards, mice, and so on. The user only needs to think about the commands and they will happen. Smartphones could even work without touchscreens.

This trend opens up new categories of devices with completely new interaction paradigms. Among them, the highest expectations of consumers are in augmented reality glasses: six out of 10 participants expect that just thinking about seeing a map, it will appear right before their eyes. That is, they could search for routes simply by thinking about the destination.