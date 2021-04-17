The Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño. EFE

The Ministry of Economy prepares a certain flexibility of the plan of direct aid to companies that the communities will manage. On the one hand, the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, has already announced that it will allow the autonomous governments to add activities that have been especially damaged in their territories and that are not on the list of those that could receive them. In the initial decree, only 95 of the 538 that are classified were eligible for subsidies. An example is the wine in La Rioja. If you look at the impact on this sector in the region, then the falling figures do justify the aid.

On the other hand, the legislation established that the subsidies could only be given to companies that presented profits in 2019. In this way, it was intended to discriminate between the good ones and the zombies: if they had losses in a year like 2019, one might think that they would not be It was about a good company or one that tried to avoid the treasury.

However, according to government sources, the Economy is going to ease this requirement a bit. The communities will be able to give aid to companies with losses in 2019 as long as the regional Executive justifies that those red numbers of that year were due to exceptional circumstances. That’s the case with hotels that posted losses from the Thomas Cook bankruptcy. Or those companies that suffered the floods of a cold drop.

These changes will also make it possible for sectors that are severely punished but that had not been collected because they had not used the ERTE, the main criterion used to determine which branches accessed the aid and which did not. For example, activities such as academies were not included because they have many freelancers.

In any case, the communities may continue to supplement the money provided by the State with their budget and choose the amount of aid in the range between 4,000 and 200,000 euros contemplated in the royal decree law. Due to their high exposure to tourism, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands can also raise their aid above these amounts and extend it to companies in the tourism value chain, such as downtown shops or hairdressers adjacent to a hotel.

This Friday the Treasury has sent the communities the agreements for their signature. These regulate the collaboration, the exchange of information with the Tax Agency for the checks and the delivery of the 7,000 million. Several autonomies complain of the enormous difficulty involved in managing these injections.