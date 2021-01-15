The third week of vaccination against covid shows a substantial improvement in administration. And this despite the effect of the storm Filomena. The communities, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, already inject as many doses in one day (94,548 yesterday) as they did in the first week (99,753), which ended with New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve. Even so, to reach the government’s goal of having 30 million vaccinated in summer, the pace would have to be increased. If only two-dose vaccines were used, and immunizing on weekends, to reach 30 million people on July 1 (23 weeks left), 1.3 million people would have to be fully vaccinated per week, or else which is the same, putting 2.6 million vaccines. As the current rate is about 700,000 a week, this would have to be multiplied by four to get there. The next expected vaccine, from Oxford / AstraZeneca, also needs two doses like those from Pfizer and Moderna. Janssen’s is one.

The spokespersons of the consulted ministries agree that the improvement is due to the fact that the organization has run, and the professionals are safer using a slightly more complicated medicine than those they are used to. In addition, practically all communities have already begun to vaccinate health center personnel, which makes things easier: there are more target populations in the same place, vaccination teams are often in the same place and do not have to travel, And the facilities are prepared to handle these products that need cold for their conservation, something that did not happen with the first phase, that of the residences, to which professionals who, at the beginning, had no experience with this drug had to be sent. Progress is general, but the communities that started slower stand out. Although Madrid is the second slowest, yesterday it put 14,000. It is the fourth in absolute numbers in Spain, and has already managed 42% of those received. The most active are Melilla (91), Comunidad Valenciana (85%) and Asturias (79%).

Another factor that has been able to promote vaccination is that the communities, for the most part, have reduced the number of doses they save for unforeseen events. In the first week of vaccination, due to the fear that the supply would not be continuous, practically all the ministries – with the exception of Asturias, Ceuta and Melilla – excused that they had administered the first dose to fewer people because they kept another in reserve to ensure that They could give you the second injection, which must be given after 21 days. But if saving doses were the cause for not putting all the vaccines received, the percentage of drug administration in those communities should be 50%. Of those that have followed this policy, Catalonia reports that it has used 57% and La Rioja 60%. But the other two, Madrid and the Basque Country, are at 42% and 41% respectively.

The president of the General Council of Nursing, Florentino Pérez Raya, the profession that directly provides vaccines, believes that “the priority is to expand the vaccinated population to meet deadlines and not slow down.” “It is key to administer 100% of the vaccines received, and we ask that those autonomous communities that have deficient percentages in the administration of the vaccine accelerate and get up to date as soon as possible, since it must be a national priority,” he insists. “However, different vaccination experts have told us their fears of possible delays in future supplies and that the second dose of some already vaccinated people is in danger. So it might be reasonable to reserve a small part ”, he adds, and affirms that this decision must have“ a state vision ”, with a guarantee from the ministry that the booster doses will arrive within 21 days.

The Canary Islands have a peculiarity: the person in charge of their vaccination plan, Amós Garcia Rojas, is also president of the Spanish Society of Vaccination. So your example can be considered as your recommendation. No doses have been saved on the islands, and by Wednesday they had already put 54% of those received. “Now that in a few days we will put a second dose, we do save,” warns García Rojas.

Continuous adaptation

Cantabria is also in this continuous adaptation of decisions. The community began with great prudence, as its leaders have admitted (it was the least active the first week, with 5% of the units received in place), but it has recovered time and is now reaching 64%. “We started keeping them the first week, but we decided from the second to change the strategy to accelerate the first vaccination process and once the ministry guaranteed the first quarter deliveries,” says a spokeswoman for the council. “As of next week we begin to reserve a part for the second dose and there will, of course, be a week that will be almost exclusively second doses,” he adds.

The rest of the communities had reduced this reserve to guarantee that when they need to put those second doses they will receive enough medicine. What happened with the impact of Filomena has been an example for many both that the supply is not going to be interrupted, and that having something stored allows to continue vaccinating. Due to the storm, not all vaccines reached their destinations on Monday (it was planned to distribute some 360,000 units among the communities), but between Friday 8 and Monday 11 they were given 130,000.

Óscar Mesa, executive director of Qualitec Farma, a company that audits health processes such as clinical trials, explains that “the second dose is what is called a booster dose, to force the body to make antibodies again, and have it better trained” , and believes that “saving doses only complicates future management.” “It seems that saving doses may be just in case the next ones don’t arrive on time. In a way it seems like bread for today and hunger for tomorrow ”.

Experts do not agree on the impact that this second dose, which can begin to be injected from January 18 to those who received the first on December 28, may have on vaccinations. The number of people injecting is likely to grow, but fewer may start the process, as part of the effort will need to go to those who have already had the first feed so as not to waste the effort already made.

Valencia wants to immunize more people The president of the Valencian Generalitat, Ximo Puig, wants the Ministry of Health to make more flexible the distribution of vaccines to the autonomous communities so that “those that can now vaccinate more can move faster”, as is the case of the Valencian Community. Autonomy, which began vaccination at a slow pace, has managed to take the lead in the last week, with the administration of 85% of the doses it had stored. “It is about being more efficient as a country: if we can vaccinate faster, we have to do it,” he declared yesterday. Puig acknowledged that it is a “very delicate” issue, but proposed that in the weekly distribution next Monday, greater flexibility could be given priority in some way to gain efficiency and avoid accumulating “vaccines beyond reasonable” to ensure the second dose. Also on Tuesday the Andalusian Government stated that it could administer more vaccines. The community has put some 15,000 doses to date, 52% of those received. The Ministry of Health rejects that it is going to alter the distribution plans, which are governed by the vulnerable population of each community. The Government Delegation in the Valencian Community, headed by the socialist Gloria Calero, reacted to the proposal of the President of the Generalitat and, although it “celebrates the vaccination rate” in this autonomy, it rejected that the vaccination plan was become a race between territories. “The State will continue to ensure equity in the distribution,” said delegation sources. In any case, the Interterritorial Council is the one that must decide whether to change the rules or not. / C. VÁZQUEZ

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– Restrictions search engine: What can I do in my municipality?

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in the world

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Guide to action against the disease