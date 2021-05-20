After several weeks of uncertainty, finally there is already a decision of the Ministry of Health about the vaccine to put for those under 60 years of age who received the first dose of AstraZeneca: it will be Pfizer, even if the one who requests it you can choose a second prick with the same vaccine you received at first. Health relies on CombiVacs study results for the mixed administration of vaccines, which on the other hand has been criticized by several experts for its limited size (600 volunteers).

This was confirmed yesterday by Minister Carolina Darias, after the celebration of the Interterritorial Health Council. “The possibility has been approved, but we have to go hand in hand with the Bioethics Committee. It is not a matter of choice the decision is to puncture Pfizer and you could puncture AstraZeneca to those people who so decide “.

Since they received the first injection, there are many professors and members of the State Security Forces and Bodies those waiting for a response for their second dose. Although the decision does not end the conversations about it, as the Public Health Commission will continue debating about it. Several communities have communicated these weeks their dissatisfied with the option that has finally been imposed, that of using Pfizer for the second dose.

Madrid insists on AstraZeneca

Already before a firm decision was made, the Community of Madrid has always been in favor of administering the second dose of AstraZeneca in those who have already received the first one. The Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, advocates authorizing the second dose without an age limit, as recommended by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). “U.S we have not changed our approach since the vaccine was authorized. “

Murcia, contrary to Pfizer as a second dose

Following in the footsteps of Madrid, the Region of Murcia has spoken out against administering the second dose of Pfizer to people who received a first puncture with AstraZeneca, as they consider that there is not enough scientific consensus. A discontent that will be transferred to the next Interterritorial Health Council, according to sources from the Ministry of Health.

Galicia defends the use of AstraZeneca

With Alberto Núñez Feijóo at the helm, the Xunta de Galicia considers that the second dose of AstraZeneca should be administered to those who have already received the first. However, the community indicates that the decision adopted will be accepted. “What the Sergas experts suggest is that the European Medicines Agency and the medicine file prove that it is reasonable to administer a second dose to the people who were given the first one. “

Andalusia, supporter of the use of AstraZeneca

One of the communities that has been the strongest. Last week, its president Juanma Moreno insisted on a Voluntary vaccination with AstraZeneca in case there is no early response from the Government. “This Government will not shake its legs when making decisions for the benefit of Andalusians, and thus, hundreds of thousands of people, If we do not get a response within that period of time, they can get this vaccine voluntarily“. The Andalusian president recalled that both the EMA and the World Health Organization (WHO)” recommend putting it. “In addition to these, they also demonstrated against the measure Catalonia, Castilla y León and Ceuta.