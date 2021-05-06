A waitress, on a terrace in Valencia. Juan Carlos Cárdenas / EFE

Communities have been on the front line in the fight against the pandemic. This year they will be protagonists again, and it is expected that after the summer they will promote the recovery. But not all will have the same muscle: the difference in financing per adjusted inhabitant exceeds 20% between the best financed autonomy, Cantabria, and the worst, Valencian Community. Two autonomies, the Valencian and the Murcian, would not reach this year or cover their basic services only with the resources of the regional financing, which could create divergences in the recovery.

This is pointed out by a study by the Generalitat Valenciana, which fears that these distortions will impact the reactivation. The analysis has been prepared using data from the regional financing system of the Ministry of Finance and the Foundation for Applied Economics Studies (Fedea), and does not include the provincial communities, the Basque Country and Navarra. The financing system distributes fiscal resources among the communities so that they provide basic health, education and social benefits services. The worst financed autonomies – taking into account the resources that the system inflates through payments on account and settlements and income from the assigned taxes – are Valencian (2,582 euros per adjusted inhabitant in 2021), Murcia (2,595 euros) , Andalusia (2,679 euros) and Castilla-La Mancha (2,742 euros). At the other extreme are Cantabria (3,305 euros), La Rioja (3,171 euros), the Balearic Islands (3,110 euros) and Extremadura (3,050 euros). The per capita gap between the worst funded community and the best reaches 723 euros.

What’s more: the Valencian Community and Murcia could not even cover the average expenditure on fundamental public services in 2021 through the resources of the system. The first would lack 85 euros per inhabitant, and the second 72. Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia would have less than 100 euros per inhabitant to develop policies beyond the fundamental ones, such as investment in R & D & I or support to the fabric productive, compared to more than 350 euros in Cantabria, La Rioja, the Balearic Islands, Extremadura and the Canary Islands. If the Valencian Community had the same financing per adjusted inhabitant as Cantabria, it would have an additional 3,550 million; if it were the opposite, Cantabria would see its resources reduced by 425 million a year.

Under-financing

These differences are nothing new and have been under scrutiny for some time. The regional financing system, which distributes resources through complex criteria that take into account the skills transferred and spending needs according to the characteristics of the population, seeks to smooth differences so that all the autonomous regions provide the same services to their citizens. But it does not fully achieve its mission: experts agree that it generates distortions and that Valencia and Murcia are the most punished.

The current model, which came into force in 2009, has been waiting since 2014 to be refurbished. The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, promised to do so at the end of 2019. The crisis disrupted plans.

The under-financing of some communities has another side of the coin: in order for their spending to be close to that of others and to be able to finance policies other than basic services, they need to pull out of debt. At the end of 2020, the community with the highest rate of liabilities over GDP was the Valencian, with 48.6%, according to the Bank of Spain. Castilla-La Mancha followed, with 39.7%.

”Since 2002, almost half of our debt is derived from under-financing. We are accumulating debt despite spending less than the average ”, maintains Juan Pérez, general director of Autonomous Financing of the Valencian Community and previously a researcher at the Valencian Institute of Economic Research (IVIE):“ We cannot allow this to impact citizens, as well that at least in health, education and social services we spend as the average. That entails a deficit and that in the rest of the policies we go fairer. Pérez stresses that the main reason for these disparities is due to the status quo, a criterion according to which no autonomy can earn less than with previous financing models. “This causes some, due to the same inertia of the system’s operation, to receive extra resources,” he explains. “For this reason the differences remain, and this is going to torpedo the recovery.”

Extra resources

Both last year and this year, the communities will have an extra cushion: in addition to receiving resources from the financing system, they will have additional transfers from the State to finance increased spending (13,486 million, whose distribution is not yet defined) and give direct aid to companies (7,000 million), in addition to European funds.

The Valencian Community defends that without fixing the previous differences in financial capacity between communities there is a risk that the road to recovery will occur at different speeds. Pérez suggests that the transfer of 13,486 million includes a section for the worst-financed autonomies, which compensates for the lower financial capacity they have to face the recovery. “It could be used for recovery and it would allow to play on two levels. It cannot be that some communities have the State and also Europe; we should all have the same combination of resources. Otherwise, the existing regional gap will continue to widen ”, he concludes.