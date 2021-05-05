Vaccination in Spain has accelerated so much in recent days that it has even exceeded the speed with which the Ministry of Health updates the national strategy. Thus, the minister Carolina Darias acknowledged this Wednesday that several communities are already immunizing people in the age group between 50 and 59 years without the vaccination guide yet that applies to the whole country has specified the conditions under which this immunization must take place.

Aragon, Andalusia, Navarra, Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and the Basque Country are already citing, or will begin to do so in the next few days, the members of this age group. For now, these people will receive doses that use messenger RNA technology (Pfizer and Moderna) until the update of the national vaccination strategy confirms this measure or suggests the use of either of the two other formulas available in Spain (AstraZeneca and Janssen ). This Wednesday, after the meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council, Darias limited himself to explaining that the update “is a living document” that will be adapted shortly to the new circumstances..

The fact that the reality of vaccination has already surpassed the official documents brings out two realities: the slowness with which the Vaccine Report addresses the updates of the texts, but, above all, the cruising speed that the immunization process has reached. . “We’re going like a shot,” said the minister, barely containing the euphoria, in a process that has already exceeded five million people with the full guideline (5,394,315) and that he administered yesterday, for example, 485,756 doses, close to the record achieved last Friday, when there were more than half a million punctures.

Spain is among the four countries of the European Union that are inoculating the most vaccines thanks to the massive arrival of new doses (1,700,000 from Pfizer on Monday, 310,000 from Moderna today) and the diligence of the professionals of the National Health System, the minister stressed.

Even so, some discussions related to vaccination remain unfinished. Twenty Catalan scientists asked yesterday to space the two doses of Pfizer and Moderna to immunize at least with one or more people, something that the Public Health Commission rejected last week and that Darias confirmed because “protection with the complete guideline is faster.” The minister also did not elaborate on when it will be decided what happens to people who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca and are waiting for the second.

The Health Ministry also reported on Wednesday that two outbreaks of the Indian variant involving eleven people are under surveillance. In addition, Darias was optimistic with the closest horizon of the pandemic in Spain. He predicted that the cumulative incidence may continue to decline in the short term and furthermore, he ventured that the intensive care units may be about to reach, if they have not already done so, the peak of patients, a very outstanding fact, the minister stressed, because “Some communities continue to carry a high ICU occupancy from previous waves.”