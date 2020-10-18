It is a most ecumenical appeal, published yesterday in l e JDD, which brings together 43 mayors or presidents of the most important conurbations in France, from the socialist Nathalie Appéré (Rennes) to the ecologist Michèle Rubirola (Marseille) via Christian Estrosi (LR, Nice) or even elected officials from popular suburbs, such as Olivier Klein (PS, Clichy-sous-Bois) or the communist Philippe Rio, in Grigny. A large gathering, which also includes the city councilors of Nantes, Montpellier, Dijon or Grenoble, to challenge the state and the government on the occasion of the health crisis and the recovery plan proposed by the executive. The idea is simple: rely on the National Urban Renovation Agency (Anru) to both improve housing and relaunch a real “Job machine”, in the words of Philippe Rio, for a population that matters “A lot of first and second line workers” and that “Is hit hard by the crisis”, clarifies the call.

“This resonates with the three years of the Grigny appeal”, notes Philippe Rio, who believes that “Anru is not at the heart of the recovery plan”, even though many communities have “Ready programs, often partially funded and just waiting to be launched. There, we are all stuck ”. Elected officials insist in particular on the fact that these projects “Are likely to change the daily life of the inhabitants and contribute to the rebalancing of the territories”. Of all the territories, adds the mayor of Grigny, since the working-class districts do not only concern the suburbs but also a “Large number of city centers”.

Threats weighing on social landlords

Despite an allusion by Emmanuel Macron to a “Additional investment in Anru”, the mayors are waiting “A significant and rapid increase in the resources of (the agency) at the service of the districts”. And to recall the threats that weigh in particular on social landlords and on Action Logement, on which the State happily draws, and “Sometimes in an authoritarian manner”, deplores Philippe Rio. “How to display a strong ambition for neighborhoods (…) while threatening one of its main players and its resources? “ deplores the appeal, in reference to the State’s desire to take 1.3 billion euros from the Housing Action funds. In 2008, after the financial crisis, the program developed by Jean-Louis Borloo for Anru had, add the city officials, “Produces results appreciated by all”.