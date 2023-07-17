China does not want to be left behind and has also been investing heavily in the development and application of artificial intelligence (AI) in various sectors of the economy and society. However, the Chinese Communist Party regime, led by the dictator Xi Jinping, has shown a strong interest in controlling and guiding the use of AI according to its political and ideological interests.

To this end, the Chinese regime has adopted a series of measures, which according to authorities, aim to guarantee the “safety, ethics, legality and compliance” of AI with the so-called “socialist values”.

One of the most recent and ambitious measures is a set of rules to govern generative AI services in the country, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which use algorithms to generate content such as text, images, videos, codes and other types of media. These services are based on advanced machine learning technologies, such as Adversarial Generative Neural Networks (GANs), which can create realistic and personalized content from massive amounts of data.

To control these services, the Chinese regime decided to create and establish a regulatory framework for generative AI services, which will come into effect in the country from August 15th. The rules were drawn up by the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) in conjunction with other regulatory bodies, and are considered the first in the world to specifically regulate this type of service.

Such rules will also apply to foreign providers of generative AI services that target Chinese residents.

The rules set out a series of requirements and obligations for providers of generative AI services in China, which include: performing a security review and registering their services with the government; obtain the consent of users and inform them about the purposes, methods, risks and consequences of using the services; ensure the “quality, veracity, objectivity and diversity” of the data used to train the algorithms; exclude or filter content that infringes intellectual rights, privacy, national security or “socialist values”; clearly identify content generated by algorithms and differentiate it from real or authentic content; establish mechanisms for supervision, auditing, correction and removal of content generated by algorithms; and cooperate with the competent authorities in investigating and punishing violations of the rules.

According to the CAC, the rules aim to “promote the healthy and orderly development of generative AI in China, as well as protect the legitimate interests of users, providers and society at large”. However, they can have negative implications for individual freedoms and the ability of AIs themselves to progress.

One of the negative implications is the restriction of freedom of expression and diversity of opinions on the internet. By demanding that the content generated by the tool’s algorithms conform to “socialist values”, the Xi Jinping regime tends to limit or censor critical or dissident voices that question or challenge the status quo country’s political and ideological

Furthermore, by clearly identifying content generated by algorithms, regime authorities can delegitimize or discourage the creative or artistic use of generative AI, considering that they may serve as a form of expression or protest at some point.

Another negative implication would be the inhibition of innovation and competition in the generative AI market. By imposing stringent and bureaucratic requirements on providers of generative AI services, the Xi regime could hinder or discourage new or foreign developers from entering or expanding into the Chinese market. Furthermore, by restricting or filtering the data used to train the algorithms, the Chinese regime may also reduce or compromise the quality, efficiency, and diversity of generative AI services.

These negative implications could affect not only users and providers of generative AI services in China, but also global AI development and international cooperation in this area. China is a major player in AI research and application in the world, and its regulatory decisions can have significant impacts on global AI norms, standards and practices.

While China’s AI regulations are not explicitly part of the “Great Firewall” the country places its internet under, they can be seen as an extension of that effort to control online content.

The Chinese “Great Firewall” is a censorship and surveillance system that blocks access to foreign websites and services such as Google, Facebook and Twitter, and monitors online content within China. The rules created by the Beijing regime could be a way to extend this control to content generated by artificial intelligence.

Amidst this backdrop, Chinese tech companies have been cautious in launching their ChatGPT-like services. Instead of full services widely available to the public, Chinese companies have concentrated their technology on narrow companies and uses.

For example, Alibaba this month launched an artificial intelligence tool that can generate images from requests called Tongyi Wanxiang, but because of new regulations it is only available to business customers for beta testing.

Communist regime concerns

CAC director Zhuang Rongwen said at a technology event held in June that generative AI could affect society in all its aspects and that this would be creating a new challenge for Internet control in the country.

“[Precisamos] ensure that AI is reliable and controllable.”

He confirmed that the Beijing regime was “particularly concerned” about the data used by generative AIs and their ability to produce content.

The CAC has yet to issue any official permits or licenses for any generative AI products in the Chinese market, which is extremely targeted as there are around 1 billion people connected and data that can be exploited. In addition to Alibaba, other major Chinese companies such as search engine Baidu are already working on their own AI tools, but without using the general Chinese public.

The Chinese cybersecurity administration has already published a list of 41 generative AI algorithms that have been “registered”, a “pre-screening” step to be officially licensed and released to the public.

All AI algorithms and generative products must pass the new security testing and review released by the CAC before being publicly released.

A Reuterslaw professor at Singapore Management University, Henry Gao, said that the rigid regulatory environment should persist in China for a long time, even more so with the advancement of AI.

“There were many [regulações] what I call ‘preventive regulation’ in China in recent years,” he said.

“They definitely stifle innovation and diminish the ability of Chinese companies to catch up,” he lamented.