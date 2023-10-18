Pope Francis and that mix of left and right things

Yesterday we witnessed a tasty little curtain which he saw as the protagonist Pope francesco and the journalists of the press agency Argentina Telam. We are behind the Nervi Hall or Paul VI Hall: the imposing structure used as an auditorium where a very important Synod for the Catholic church. Bergoglio is in good shape and the unexpected sunny day excites him to dialectics. “The executioner is not only the one who kills a person, but also the one who exploits him. We must be aware of this. Sometimes when they hear me say the things I wrote in the social encyclicals, they say the Pope is a communist. It is not so. The Pope takes the Gospel and says what the Gospel says“. And then again: “Already in the Old Testament the Jewish law provided for the care of the widow, the orphan and the stranger. If a company satisfies these three things, it is a phenomenon. Why takes responsibility for the extreme situations of society. And if you take charge of extreme situations, you will do the same for others too.”

In short, it’s the same old thing diatribe on the Gospel which would be, according to one vulgate, “communist” and therefore the Pope who is the greatest representative of the Gospel on Earth would therefore also be a communist by logical-transitive properties. But this is not the case, the Pope is keen to point out because in fact he does not like “communists” at all and during his sympathetic pontificate has given numerous proofs of a strange ambiguity. Sometimes he says things from the left and sometimes from the right and then mixes them together, driving the radical-chic progressives crazy who at the beginning believed they had the Pope on their side and then realized that Francesco is contradictory.

Let’s take for example the case of migrants. Once it’s totally in their favor, it looks like an avatar of Fratoianni. The following week he is against Italy who cannot be the only one to manage what he also defines as a “problem”, much to the disdain of the social centers and similar who had already put him on their shirts together with Che Guevara. And so it was with homosexuality. And the effect is similar on the right. Giorgia Meloni didn’t like him, as she reports in her autobiography, “I am Giorgia”. She rightly “rooted” for the conservative Pope, John Paul II, the Polish Pope who overthrew communism and also for the austere Benedict XVI. But then at the beginning of 2023 she met Pope Francis and fell in love with him so much that she joked about him in public like an old friend. Now it is not known whether the crafty Jesuit played the part to catch himself with Monsignor Zuppi the Pnrr which he cares a lot about Caritasthe fact is that his natural right-wing frequency resonated with him.

In short Pope francesco it seems to be Zelig, that Woody Allen character who immediately took on the personality of whoever was in front of him. However, Pope Francis is not a communist, nor a fascist. He is a Peronist. But what was (and what still is) Peronism? Dynamic and non-static synthesis of national-corporatism and revolutionary syndicalism, clear indications of debt towards Benito Mussolinibut also a ‘theory of the people’ which, despite taking inspiration from Italian fascism, would become an ‘Argentine socialist fascism’, indeed, a completely new phenomenon, a container of populisms not otherwise identifiable, a mixture of justice and fight against poverty, which will mark the birth of a new political classification.

Comparing the Franciscan pastoral care we find the foundations of Peronism: social justice, closeness to the poor, the exploited, the disadvantaged social classes, exaltation of work, attack on the capitalist values ​​of money in the name of superior ideals (for the Pope God, for Perón the Nation), moral concern, politics of common sense, militant vision, theory of the daily praxis of constructive action towards a ‘new society’ (The Kingdom of Heaven for the Pope, the New Argentina for Perón). In the light of these considerations Pope Francis’ exit is no longer surprisingactually the opposite would have been strange, with all due respect to those who believed him to be a “communist Pope”.

