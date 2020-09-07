On the night of 29-30 August in the Pangong area of ​​Ladakh, the heat of the Indian Army has now reached the Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is being told that they are provoking Jinping from this action of India. At the same time, the Chinese Communist Party leadership is also angry with the commander of the PLA, who led the Chinese army campaign in the southern area of ​​Pangong.Earlier, on June 15, on the day of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s 67th birthday, there was a skirmish between the Indian and Chinese forces in the Galvan Valley. The Chinese army suffered heavy losses in this, though it never accepted it and did not release any figures of the parent troops. The impact of the loss to the Chinese army on the occasion of birthday was clearly seen on Jinping’s face.

Jinping prepares to make big changes in army

There are also reports that Jinping may soon make major changes in the Chinese military and other law enforcement agencies. He has always worked to increase the strength of the Chinese military since he took power. In such a situation, Jinping would never want the honor of the Chinese army to be auctioned in this way during his tenure. Discussions of the defeat of the Chinese army in Pangong area are in the international media. At the same time, it is being talked about on China’s social media sites.

China issued 5 statements within 24 hours of the incident

China has issued 5 statements within 24 hours of media coverage of the clash with the Indian Army in the Pangong area of ​​Ladakh. In which 2 statements were made by the Foreign Ministry of China, 1 statement by the Chinese Army, 1 statement by the Chinese Foreign Minister and 1 statement by the Chinese Embassy in India. In almost all the statements, China accused the Indian Army of abetting itself.

China maneuvers on Ladakh border

China, which is wandering around the world in peace, is conducting maneuvers in the Tibetan region on the Ladakh border. According to China’s official TV channel CGTN, a thousand soldiers are participating in this live fire drill in northwest China. These soldiers have arrived by 100 vehicles. They have been transported by the Chinese railway line to the Ladakh border. China is using cannons, tanks and missiles in this live fire drill.



China desperate to talk to India

How desperate China is to negotiate with India was known during the meeting of the Defense Ministers of SCO. On the sidelines of this meeting, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghi pleaded and met his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh. Now the foreign ministers of the same organization are going to meet, in which Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will participate on behalf of India. It is likely that, apart from this meeting, he will also hold talks with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. The two leaders may take some major decisions regarding the tension in Ladakh during this bilateral dialogue.