





Nearly 2,300 Communist Party of China (CPC) delegates gather in Beijing on Sunday for a National Congress that is expected to lead to Xi Jinping’s re-election to a third term.

Barring a major surprise this week of the conclave, the 69-year-old leader will be ratified as the party’s general secretary, a prelude to his re-election as president next year, which will cement him as the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

“This meeting will be the most significant political event in China in decades” and will set the course for the country for the next 10 years or so, said consultancy Trivium China, convinced that Xi will get a new five-year term.

The five-year conclave will begin this Sunday at 10:00 am local time (11:00 pm on Saturday in Brasilia) in the Great Hall of the People, a huge building in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, with a speech by the Chinese leader, in power since 2012.

Xi will review his final term, but will also offer a roadmap for the next five years. Previous conclaves suggest the speech will be long: in 2017 he spoke for three and a half hours.

Congressional spokesman Sun Yeli told a news conference on Saturday that the event will end on October 22, meaning the choice of Xi and the rest of the party leadership is expected to be revealed the next day.

In this highly choreographed conclave, held largely behind closed doors, the 2,296 participants will also nominate the approximately 200 members of the Central Committee.

These members, in turn, will designate the 25 members of the Political Bureau and those who will make up the powerful Standing Committee, the country’s highest decision-making body.

– “Tiredness” –

One of the key issues at the meeting will revolve around whether or not to maintain the restrictive ‘covid-zero’ strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

This policy reinforced social control over citizens, with each of their movements digitally recorded, in a country already criticized for human rights violations.

Despite the inconvenience and economic damage caused, state media this week argued that “loosening” the restrictions would be “irresponsible”.

“It’s a paradox,” said Valarie Tan, an analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS) in Berlin. “Xi will leave Congress with a lot of power, but the country he runs is in trouble.”

China’s near isolation from the rest of the world and repeated lockdowns have stifled growth, which could be the lowest in four decades, with the exception of 2020, when the global economy tanked with the outbreak of the pandemic.

“You see tiredness after almost three years of covid-zero measures,” Tan said. And discontent “surfaces” on social media, she warned.

This week, China’s digital censorship machine removed virtually all references to a rare protest in Beijing with banners denouncing President Xi and his health policy.

Videos and photos shared on social media on Thursday appeared to show a protester placing two hand-painted posters with critical anti-power slogans on a bridge in the capital.

One of the posters virulently attacked the country’s health policy and the other urged citizens to demonstrate and overthrow the “traitorous dictator Xi Jinping”.

– Covid-zero Congress –

The opening of the congress will follow a strict “covid-zero” protocol, with organizers and journalists isolated in a bubble and without contact with the outside world two days before the meetings start.

Participants must be tested for Covid-19 daily before attending events, some organized via video conference rather than in person.

At a hotel in western Beijing, organizers set up a media center filled with displays praising Xi and decorated in the CCP’s trademark red and gold.

Scattered around the venue are tables with books on Xi’s thinking and Chinese development, as well as an exhibit featuring an artificial intelligence “digital human” who tells jokes and sings songs.







