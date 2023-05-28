First the insults, the classic “Ugly disgusting communist of m…”. Then the threats, “Wait until the elections are over and see what I’ll do to you”. And finally the attack, blocked due to the intervention of the police. In front of a polling station in Velletri, in the province of Rome, a candidate from a left-wing list, Graziano Cedroni, ended up in the emergency room with a five-day prognosis. According to the report presented to the carabinieri, he was attacked by a member of the local Forza Italia list (not a candidate), Lamberto Trivelloni, with a past role as councilor in a right-wing junta in the early 2000s.

To further raise the tension, some posts on Facebook arrived, with insults and veiled threats. The victim, Graziano Cedroni, is a well-known musician and event organizer in the city of Castelli Romani. A few hours after the attack, several right-wing exponents accused him of having invented the episode: “You used to sing… Now you recite”, commented a well-known exponent of a civic list born from the local section of Casapound. Giving an assist, relaunching, was the current councilor for the budget of the regional council led by Rocca, Giancarlo Righini, a member of the Brothers of Italy: “Moreover, a tragic act to the detriment of those who need treatment in the emergency room … jackal ”, was his comment on the post of the local far-right.

The physical clash has gone digital. The alleged attacker Trivelloni threatened to sue the singer in turn “One who can’t even sing beyond marriage ceremonies and birthday parties, let alone being an actor. Clumsy even in this “. And to those who criticized him he suggested “castor oil. In moderation and with a doctor’s prescription, please”.

According to the right-wing mayoral candidate Ascanio Cascella, the attack did not take place: “I spoke to three people, including one of our candidates – he explained to TPI – and they told me another version”. In the complaint presented by the attacked musician, however, several witnesses are indicated. In any case, Cascella assures that “Lamberto Trivelloni will certainly not be part of the junta, he will not be councilor, if I win the elections”.

The ballot round in the city in the province of Rome is hard fought and will probably be decided by a few votes. The left-wing coalition, led by outgoing PD mayor Orlando Pocci, made up of a left-wing coalition and the M5S, obtained 32.92 percent in the first round and was allied with a local list that obtained 12.9 percent. The right, made up of FdI, Lega, Forza Italia and a local list born from the local group of Casapound, obtained 44.37 percent in the first round and was allied with the candidate for mayor of Italia viva (who ran as opposed to the left of the Democratic Party), in an unprecedented alliance between the Renzians and the extreme right.