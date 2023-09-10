The forces of disorder, hints of political entropy. The comment

Order and disorder are two forces than in the universe they balance each other and they call to each other. In the world of men, order is collective, disorder is individual. Talking about ‘order’ is dangerous in Italy, it brings consequences and stigma. It is considered part of an incident, law and order, which is intended to be colored or colored with fascism. On the level of existences, that is, the life that every man exposes in the society of men, order is what people need to be a signifier of society, on which the economic system bases the levers of protection of groups united in society. Order it is what every single structure of our daily life requires to establish a path of progress.

Order is progress. Progress is not progressivism. Progressivism belongs to the semantics of the left of the world, just as in the Brazilian flag Ordem and Progresso are together as if they were two values ​​of two political cultures that here vulgarly, prosaically we redefine right and left. Or difference and distance. This is why we should start much earlier. From the intellectual and cultural need to present the disambiguity between communism and the left. They are not two close things, they are not the same thing, not in Italy and not even in the world.