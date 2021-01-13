In 1920, the Congress of Tours ratifies the split of the SFIO and consecrates the birth of the PCF. Twenty-one conditions for membership in III e International are made necessary by Moscow.

But, very quickly, a twenty-second condition makes its appearance in a more discreet way; it concerns the impossibility of being both a Freemason and a Communist. Now if this 22 e condition is never officially mentioned – Léon Blum nonetheless refers to it in an article published on October 27, 1920 in Humanity -, this one did exist and was even adopted at the third congress of the Communist International, in June 1920. Nevertheless, Moscow does not insist, aware of the weight which the Communist Freemasons represent in France.

Trotsky launches the charge

It was two years later, during the Fourth Congress of the International (end of 1922), that the question resurfaced in a thunderous manner. Leon Trotsky was then the perfect choice to launch the charge. A fine connoisseur of the Masonic universe, he proclaims the absolute incompatibility between Communism and Freemasonry. Antagonistic interests, deviation from the class struggle, game of respectability and bourgeois democracy, his concise remarks are dedicated to the French situation. Trotsky believes that certain comrades, in particular those elected, play the useful idiots of social democracy, by embodying the left wing of a reformist parliamentary regime which accommodates itself to their presence, while reinforcing the weight of the obediences within the institutions of the III e Republic.

1923, the hour of rupture

Basically, the leaders of the International are convinced of this: dual membership is an obstacle to the advent of the revolution. The Communist Freemasons – whose author and historian Denis Lefebvre tells us that it is very difficult to determine the number – are ordered to make public, before the 1 er January 1923, their break with Freemasonry on pain of exclusion. This public confession is not for all that rehabilitation. Former Freemasons will have to wait two years before they can exercise responsibility within the party.

Between the tissues of reason and of the heart

Confronted with the sometimes somewhat abrupt reactions of the obediences of which they are members, the fellow Freemasons find themselves tangled between the tissues of reason and of the heart. Certain Communists, such as André Marty, opt for the party, when, at the same time, Antonio Coen, member of the Jean Jaurès lodge at the Grand Lodge of France, refuses to comply with the decisions of the International. The SFIO – including the Guesdists, hostile to the principle of dual membership – then becomes a host party for these brothers and sisters who had chosen the Communist Party a few years earlier.

What shared values?

In a remarkably comprehensive work, Denis Lefebvre recounts the story of a political break that will make a landmark in the communist movement. It allows us to question ourselves on what constitutes commitment, partisan or Masonic. It poses the question of the real and supposed antagonism between two ideals. Almost a hundred years after the analysis developed by Trotsky, should we consider that it is still relevant with regard to historical and political upheavals? What are the values ​​shared by 21st century communism and Freemasonry? So many questions that are asked at the end of a fascinating reading.

“Communism and Freemasonry or the 22 e condition… ”, by Denis Lefebvre. Conform Edition, 94 pages, 10 euros.