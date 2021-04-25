A man receives the vaccine against Covid-19 in Galicia. Brais Lorenzo / EFE

It is assumed that around seven years of age intelligence and with it free will are already installed in the neocortex of the human brain and to celebrate such a biological event the Catholic Church establishes the rite of first communion. This spring the boys and girls of believing families, newcomers to the use of reason, dressed as sailors or princesses, will receive God’s grace under the rule of the pandemic. The Pope of Rome in the midst of the solitude of the Vatican to which he is doubly confined, with the same solemn intonation with which he raises the prayers for the salvation of our souls to heaven, has also announced the duty of all the faithful to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. In fact, this vaccine has become a modern Eucharist, a secular sacrament that, in this case, comes to substitute divine grace for the miracle of science, against which the deniers rise, as new heretics. But opening your mouth and sticking out your tongue so that the priest dressed in his brocaded ornaments can deposit the sacred form in it, it becomes a liturgical gesture very similar to rolling up his sleeves and leaving his shoulder bare for a masked and wrapped sanitary officiant. In insulating plastic insert the needle into the meat and inject a strange substance into it. This yearning joy with which the elderly receive the vaccine is very similar to what they experienced as children when they received their first communion. In this case they only need the cake. If a believer receives communion and then is vaccinated, in theory the consecrated host and that mysterious laboratory substance will undoubtedly intersect at some point in his body, perhaps in the liver or spleen or in the fluid of the blood, in a struggle from power to power, between faith and reason, one seeking to heal the body and the other to save the soul.