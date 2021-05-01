F.For some it is the queen of science, for others it is a fine art. But for many it is just an abstract and dry discipline dominated by numbers, equations and long calculations, the statements of which are difficult or impossible to grasp. On top of that, she still tops the list of unpopular school subjects. For Jürgen Richter-Gebert, mathematics is above all beautiful. No wonder, one would like to say, because Richter-Gebert is also a mathematics professor at the Technical University of Munich and has a close professional relationship with this area.

But Richter-Gebert is a man of conviction and wants to convince as many people as possible of the aesthetics of mathematics, especially of the fact that mathematics is fun. The fact that he has actually succeeded in this many times over the past few years is testified not least by the Communicator price, with which the German Research Foundation (DFG) and the Stifterverband awarded the mathematician this year. Since 2000, this honor, endowed with 50,000 euros, has been given to those scientists who make their scientific work and their specialist field accessible to a broad audience and who are committed to the dialogue between science and society.

Richter-Gebert firmly believes that it is much better not only to talk about mathematics, but also to show it. In his opinion, calculations would often obstruct the view of the essentials, such as a mathematical structure. That is why he wants to make abstract mathematical content a sensual experience and enable people to experiment themselves and be amazed at phenomena and effects. And of course to learn math in the process. The 58-year-old mathematician, who was born in Darmstadt, uses a variety of visualization options – above all computer programs, but also everyday objects from which he knows how to create all kinds of geometric figures.

Bundles of rigid shish kebab sticks and hair ties become foldable hyperboloids, clothes hangers become polygons and wooden spatulas become so-called “Stick Bombs”chains, put together like a fence, which – as soon as you remove a spatula – rise like a cobra and collapse like a domino course. The mathematician likes to present his curious geometric objects and mathematical magic tricks in a humorous way in front of an audience.

Trying out and understanding math

The objects are also at the TUM Mathematics Center in Garching Interactive math exhibition “ix-quadrat“To see, which Richter-Gebert designed and directs in 2002. Currently closed due to the corona, the permanent position is a popular destination for school classes and families. At “ix-quadrat”, visitors can carry out experiments themselves and experience how mathematics works, for example by calculating binomial coefficients with a marble run or by multiplying them on parabolic calculators. If you want, you can learn the mathematics behind it right away.



Richter-Gebert’s great passion is the computer-aided interactive visualization of mathematical structures. This is his research area at the Technical University of Munich and his tool to bring mathematics to life on the screen. Together with his colleagues, he has, among other things, the interactive Cinderella computer program and the Drawing app iOrnament developed. This allows users without much prior knowledge to create their own mathematical sculptures and ornaments by performing elementary geometric operations such as rotations, reflections and shifts. When you try it out, you learn the underlying mathematics, so to speak. He is surprised himself who uses all of his programs – from three-year-olds to professors to artists. Users would give him the most beautiful works of art send.



Last year, before the first lockdown, Richter-Gebert recognized the possibilities digital technology offers when schoolchildren and students have to study at home. S.o He has learning offers tailored to children – including handicrafts, puzzles and puzzle games – which give the youngest access to mathematics and physics in a playful way. Because there is a great risk that the mint subjects will be neglected by children who have to study at home and have little or no contact with their teachers.

“Everything in the world is strange and wonderful for a pair of well-opened eyes”, this quote from the Spanish philosopher Ortega y Gasset is Richter-Gebert’s leitmotif. The mathematician, who studied at the TU Darmstadt, did his doctorate in Darmstadt and at the Royal Technical University in Stockholm, sees himself as an eye opener for people so that they can recognize the beauty of mathematics, which is often behind a piece of music, a building, a flower or is stuck in a tile pattern.