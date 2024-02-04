The start of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup is just around the corner. The most important club tournament of the North American, Central American and Caribbean soccer confederation is back and with a new format.
In this edition of the Concachampions the group stage will be dispensed with and all duels will be direct elimination. Below we tell you what you need to know about the first leg matchup of the first round of the competition between Comunicaciones, from Guatemala, and Monterrey.
You can see the game through the signal ESPN (Central America), One Soccer (Canada), Televisa Univision and FOX (United States) and on FOX Deportes (Mexico).
Goalkeeper: F. Pérez
Defense: G. Gordillo, J. Pinto, J. Corena, E. González, R. Morales
Medium: C. Mejía, A. De la Cruz, A. López
Forward: A. Londoño, J. Aguilar.
The Guatemalan team is focused on the match against Rayados and will try to make a splash. With this in mind, Comunicaciones, the winningest team in the history of the Guatemalan league, decided to schedule their match this weekend against Coatepeque.
These two teams met in the 2011 edition of the Concacaf Champions League. Comunicaciones drew 1-1 in Guatemala, but in the second leg, in Mexico, Rayados won by a score of 3-1.
Goalkeeper: E. Andrada
Defense: E. Aguirre, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, S. Vegas
Medium: M. Meza, J. Rodríguez, O. Govea, G. Berterame
Forward: B. Vázquez, S. Canales
According to the Transfermarkt portal, the total market value of the Communications FC squad is 5.7 million dollars, while that of Monterrey amounts to 97.7 million dollars. The difference between both teams seems to be abysmal.
Will Rayados be able to assert his power during his visit to Guatemala?
Communications 1-2 Monterrey
