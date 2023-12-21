Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/21/2023 – 12:10

The Ministry of Communications renewed a contract with Telebras to carry out actions under the Electronic Government Program – Citizen Service Service (Gesac), which include the implementation, operation and maintenance of free internet access points via satellite connection, nationwide. Hiring the services will be on demand and will cost a total of R$ 3,125,902,742.40, according to the extract from the contract published on Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Thursday, 21st. The term of the contract will be 5 years, starting on December 19th of this year and ending on December 19th, 2028.

The ministry explains that Gesac brings internet access to areas that are difficult to access and socially vulnerable, such as schools, health units, rural communities, quilombolas, indigenous people, public agencies, Amazon monitoring programs, Social Assistance Reference Centers (CRAS ), totaling 28 thousand connection points across the country.

The Telebrás contract is made up of two lots. According to the ministry, in the first batch of Gesac, 15 thousand 20 Mbps internet access points are expected to be delivered; 3 thousand 30 Mbps points; 3 thousand 40 Mbps; 2 thousand 40 Mbps with external Wi-Fi access over 60 months.

In the second batch, it is planned to implement 5,000 60 Mbps internet access points with external Wi-Fi access, also in 60 months.

The contract between Comunicações and Telebrás was signed upon exemption from bidding, under the legal basis provided for in Law 14,133/2021.

The ministry also informs that Law 14,744/23 establishes the preferential hiring of Correios and Telebras, both linked to the department, by federal public bodies.