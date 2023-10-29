Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/29/2023 – 11:09

Gaza residents searched for loved ones and heard news of dead family members as communications gradually returned to the enclave on Sunday (29), following a near-total blackout as Israeli troops and armor advanced into the Hamas-ruled enclave.

The United Nations also warned that Palestinians were desperate for food and that civil order was collapsing after three weeks of war with Hamas militants and a siege of the densely populated coastal strip.

Fighting intensified on Friday night as Israeli forces carried out ground operations in Gaza, in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as the second phase of the war aimed at crushing Hamas.

Shaban Ahmed, a civil servant who works as an engineer and has five children, described the Israeli attacks as a “doomsday”.

“This morning, Sunday, I found out that my cousin was killed in an airstrike on their house on Friday,” Ahmed, who remained in Gaza City despite an Israeli warning to go south, told Reuters.

“We only found out today. Israel isolated us from the world to exterminate us, but we are hearing sounds of explosions and we are proud that the resistance fighters stopped them meters away.”

Israel’s top military spokesman declined to say whether Israel was behind the telecommunications blackout, but said it would do whatever was necessary to protect its forces.

Israeli airstrikes have been pounding Gaza City since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, in which Israeli authorities said at least 1,400 Israelis were killed in the deadliest day in the country’s 75-year history.

Ahmed said Friday’s air, sea and land attacks continued uninterrupted for hours.

Hamas said on Sunday that it continued to confront Israeli forces, who maintained ground operations.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that a total of 8,005 people had been killed since October 7.

Civil Order

Palestinians struggled to find their loved ones amid the bloody chaos as a growing humanitarian crisis affected Gaza. A woman looking for one of her children stood in the rubble in Gaza City and shouted, “I don’t know where he is.”

In another part of Gaza, people searched for survivors after Israeli airstrikes in the Al-Nasir neighborhood. People pulled a body from the rubble as smoke rose. A woman screamed. Others carried the wounded.

Many people have been glued to rusty radios in search of news, which have become the only means of obtaining information about the heaviest Israeli air strikes on the narrow Gaza Strip, one of the most densely populated places in the world, with the internet and the phones turned off.

Medical services were so overwhelmed that ambulances were no longer responding to calls. People affected by the bombings depended on volunteers to take them to receive help.

Airstrikes were heavily concentrated in areas in northern Gaza, including Gaza City, where ground incursions were taking place.

People in the southern Gaza Strip said they heard the explosions and saw the sky light up – but had no way of checking on family and friends in the targeted areas.

“Gaza is isolated from the rest of the world. The attacks are happening very close to us, all around us and no one can reach us or locate the attack,” said Um Yehia, a Gaza resident who went south following the Israeli warning and is now sheltering at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. .

Bilal Abu Mostafa’s barbershop was destroyed two weeks ago. Like many Gazans, he took shelter in a hospital, where doctors struggle to keep up with the casualties.

He turned a damaged ambulance into a makeshift barber shop.

After dark, he goes up to a hospital room to cut the hair of “people who are badly burned or broken and can’t get down.”

(With additional reporting by Motasem Mortaga)

