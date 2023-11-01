You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Devastation in Gaza.
Devastation in Gaza.
The Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel Communications released the information.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
An interruption of all communications and internet service in the Gaza Strip is reported.
(Also: Hundreds killed and injured by Israeli bombing in refugee camp in Gaza).
On the social network
“We regret to announce a total interruption of all communications and Internet services with the Gaza Strip, as international routes that were previously reconnected were once again disconnected,” they noted.
(Don’t stop reading: Dozens dead in Gaza after Israeli bombing of refugee camp).
أهلنا الكرام في الوطن الحبيب،
نأسف للإعلان عن انقطاع كامل لكافة خدمات مع قط اع غزة، وذلك بسبب تعرض المسارات الدولية والتي تم إعادً للفصل مرة اخرى.حماكم الله وحمى بلادنا
— Paltel (@Paltelco) November 1, 2023
News in development…
More news in EL TIEMPO
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Communications #internet #service #Gaza #completely #interrupted