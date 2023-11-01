An interruption of all communications and internet service in the Gaza Strip is reported.

On the social network

“We regret to announce a total interruption of all communications and Internet services with the Gaza Strip, as international routes that were previously reconnected were once again disconnected,” they noted.

أهلنا الكرام في الوطن الحبيب، نأسف للإعلان عن انقطاع كامل لكافة خدمات مع قط اع غزة، وذلك بسبب تعرض المسارات الدولية والتي تم إعادً للفصل مرة اخرى.حماكم الله وحمى بلادنا — Paltel (@Paltelco) November 1, 2023

