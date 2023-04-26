Khaleej Times: Communication with Japanese Hakuto-R module lost ten meters from the Moon

Communication with the Japanese module Hakuto-R, which carried the Arab Rashid rover, was interrupted ten meters from the moon. This publication reports Khaleej Times.

Communication with the module was lost as it landed at about 16 miles per hour (25 kilometers per hour) and descended to the last 33 feet (10 meters), the newspaper learned.

Earlier, the head of Ispace, Takeshi Hakamada, suggested that due to the loss of communication with the module, the mission would be considered unsuccessful. Later, during a press conference for Japanese journalists, the head of Ispace said that the engineers “are still trying to finally confirm the status of the mission,” but stressed that “the probability of failure is extremely high.”

The Japanese module Hakuto-R with the Arab rover Rashid was launched to the Moon in December 2022 using the Falcon 9 launch vehicle of the American company SpaceX. The launch was postponed several times.