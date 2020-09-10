Communication The publish grew to become relaxed and acquainted, many had been confused: “When a 400-year-old firm units out to make a distinction, it evokes feelings”

Posti is renewing its model and communications. The change can be mirrored within the improve in spoken language in customer support.

The brand new fashion of the publish has sparked dialogue and criticism on Twitter.

Consideration has been paid to the spoken language of communication and to the truth that the way in which of talking is southern Finnish. Some have been involved that spoken language reduces the reliability of Posti’s communications.

“When a 400-year-old firm units out to make a distinction, it evokes feelings. Even the slightest change is observed. It says that we’re within the hearts of the individuals, ”is chargeable for Posti’s buyer expertise and channels Kaisa Ilola says. He says he additionally participated within the dialogue on Twitter.

“Our reform is originally, we’ve got introduced out the primary message in about 5 days,” Ilola says.

Postal The model reform has first appeared in a advertising and marketing marketing campaign with the slogan You Order, That is It. On the similar time, like Posti, there was a want to make the message extra acquainted and simpler to method. Up to now, Posti has relied on a extra severe and matter-of-fact fashion.

“The best way we ship the message has been in stick language and possibly warming up from the within. We additionally have to innovate, ”says Ilola.

He says solely a small piece of Posti’s communications has been introduced up for dialogue. In line with Ilola, the corporate’s approach of talking depends upon the channel and the context.

“Communication fashion adjustments as wanted.”

Posti’s new approach of talking has additionally been seen as central to the Helsinki metropolitan space. It has been questioned why different dialects of Finland haven’t been included.

“My very own roots are in Ostrobothnia and it’s not a dialect of the Helsinki metropolitan space in my very own ears. The Finnish language is various and it’s not an unattainable concept that sooner or later we are going to communicate the way in which we communicate regionally. ”

Ilola emphasizes that Posti’s operations are present process a wider change as a result of, amongst different issues, the market scenario and the event of e-commerce.

“The publish workplace is present process a giant change. We additionally have to get entangled within the dialogue after which we have to discover a new strategy to talk. That’s essential for us internally, ”says Ilola.

Postal is lately stated it will begin two co-operation negotiations subsequent week.

Negotiations resulting in a discount of about 130 jobs will start on Tuesday. They primarily concern individuals working in numerous skilled and supervisory positions in Finland. On Monday, co-determination negotiations will begin at Kokkola Freight Providers, the place it’s estimated that there might be 13 redundancies.

In August, the Submit stated it the end result suffered in April – June, when the impact of the coronavirus additional accelerated the sharp decline in letter volumes. Adjusted working revenue decreased to EUR 3.1 million from EUR 8.1 million a 12 months in the past.

Web gross sales decreased barely to EUR 392 million.

The publish workplace employs a complete of about 22,000 individuals.