Communication The media & communications online magazine received the majority of Helsingin Sanomat Foundation’s first Science in Finnish award

A total of EUR 25,000 was awarded to the three recipients.

Helsinki The Sanomat Foundation has divided the first Science in Finnish award among three recipients.

The largest prize money, EUR 15,000, was awarded to the Media & Communications online magazine published by the Media and Communication Science Society Mevi ry. The magazine, which is published four times a year, deals with phenomena and research in the field of media and communications. It is free to read online.

According to the award criteria, the magazine is doing pioneering work as a Finnish-language publisher of media and communication research.

Smaller Prizes of 5,000 euros were awarded Riku Neuvonen from the book History of freedom of speech in Finland (Gaudeamus 2018) as well as Minna Horowitz, Hannu Nieminen and a working group on the book Communication belongs to everyone. Citizens’ communication rights and opportunities in Finland (Gaudeamus 2019).

The board of the Helsingin Sanomat Foundation, which decided on the award, considers Neuvonen’s book to be “a brilliantly written and well-edited work that increases the reader’s understanding of social change and the emergence of the Finnish idea of ​​freedom of speech”.

The work written by Horowitz, Nieminen and the working group, on the other hand, offers an “interesting overview of the communication rights of citizens and their realization in our country”. According to the government, the book is a good example of general practice in the field, a submitted work whose authors represent different disciplines.

Helsingin Sanomat With the Science in Finnish Award, the foundation wants to support and increase the value of scientific publication in Finnish in the field of communications. The award is new; it was made public for the first time earlier this year.

The Foundation invited proposals from individual individuals and entities for the award winners in early 2020. A total of 32 proposals were received.

The forerunner of the competition included the vice-chairman of the board of the foundation, a professor Pirjo Hiidenmaa (Chairman), Professor Emeritus of Geography and Chairman of the Finnish Nonfiction Writers Association Markku Löytönen, University Lecturer in Journalism at the University of Jyväskylä Lauri Haapanen and the General Counsel of the Foundation Ulla Koski.

The prize is awarded every two years. It amounts to EUR 25 000 and may be shared between up to three beneficiaries.