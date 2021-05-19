Communication The Finnish software company is starting to develop the fan experience of one of the most popular football clubs in the world

Finn software company Reaktor has acquired a renowned English football club as a customer of Liverpool FC. Reaktor is involved in, among other things, the renewal of the club’s website.

Reaktor Creative, the corresponding creative director Niclas Kristiansson according to the website, the collaboration is just the first step in a Liverpool digital project.

“What we’re really planning is a fan experience.”

Here, Reaktor leverages the data, takes into account the club’s global audience, and helps analyze what fanius means in terms of unity and locality, Kristiansson says.

“ “In a way, it’s a matter of love, and Liverpool wants to own that.”

According to Kristiansson, this is a structuring of digital channels that Liverpool’s management wants to unify and systematise.

“The owner is very interested in the customer experience and providing unparalleled experience.”

Niclas Kristiansson was photographed on the roof terrace of Reaktor’s Helsinki office on Yliopistonkatu.

Coronary pandemic has made many major clubs wake up to the fact that there is room for improvement in their digital services, Kristiansson says.

If, for example, reaching the Champions League final is perceived as a significant event, the emotional state can be commercialized in many ways, for example by selling the event’s commemorative jerseys.

The customer experience can be strengthened by bringing fans ever closer to the team.

Now attempts are made to develop the fan experience through different memberships. For example, Taiwanese Liverpool fans may be connected by some local connection, but at the same time being part of a larger global tribe, Kristiansson explains.

“The unifying force of football is huge and deep in culture. Few things have such great power. ”

Kristiansson thinks Liverpool have a lot to gain in creating a direct connection between the team and the supporters.

“Being with your own is the strong core, and through direct contact, participating in the team’s journey and culture.”

In practice, according to him, the reform means, among other things, topicality and the opening of personalized “windows to the current affairs of the football team of the week”.

“So that they interest individual fans.”

Ad- and the shift in the work of communications agencies towards data is considerable, says the professor of marketing at the University of Turku Jaana Tähtinen. He says he has noticed that various members of marketing associations want to learn more about marketing automation in particular.

“And in that even smaller slice, that is, communicating with the customer and measuring it.”

According to Tähtinen, the broader data controllability of organizations’ operations is still small. He predicts that various Finnish measurements will remain a short-term enthusiasm.

“It is more essential to build a sensible path to the utilization of data.”

According to research, three types of experts are needed for the work – day-to-day network routine managers, more strategic and ERP-planning people, and data analysts who make the data to be processed from a large body of data.

Kristiansson, 43, was first a concept designer at Reaktor’s New York office and moved from there to Amsterdam to set up Reaktor Creative Design Reaktor Creative. The 40-person Reaktor Creative opened an office in Helsinki in the autumn.

According to Kristiansson, Reaktor Creative’s founding was based on Reaktor’s desire to strengthen the storytelling of brands so that it can sell its consulting work more multidisciplinary to large international consumer brands.

Now there is work from marketing communications to corporate communication planning.

A wide range of people, from advertising and communications agencies to management consultants, seek to enter the corner rooms of companies for top management speeches. Everyone sells their customers a sense of change management – that is, a sense of security.

Software companies like Reaktor compete in this market with a combination of technological expertise and multidisciplinary skills.

“When you have expertise in all the different areas, you can talk to different parts of the organizations in their own language.”

First contact Kristiansson was born in Liverpool during an event during a conversation.

After that, the situation of the team was discussed for more than a year.

“The challenger has to generate value at a very early stage and work at his own risk.”

Reaktor does not disclose the monetary value of the Liverpool contract. Typically, the billing for such partnerships is from half a million euros to a few million.

The reactor could be helped by the fact that it has been building an Adidas online store for several years. The project has employed dozens of people in the company’s Amsterdam, Helsinki and Turku offices.

Work with Adidas has included, among other things, an improvement in the user experience of sales to consumers and the acceleration of trading, as well as in various public entities such as Kanye Westin related to the publication of the sneaker collection, Reaktor is reported.

In the reactor getting relevant jobs is important not only as a reference but also for the motivation of those at work, Kristiansson estimates.

The current eight-person Liverpool development team also has a few genuine Liverpool fans.

“For them, this has been a very big deal.”