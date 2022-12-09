Communication sites impose on pregnant women, in addition to hormonal and physical changes, pressures to comply with the prevailing trend of appearing in the best condition, “unreal” images and publications that promote the idea of ​​​​a happy and hassle-free pregnancy.

These platforms impose unrealistic stereotypes on pregnant women, often through the spread of pictures of pregnant women in photo sessions, with calm smiles and harmonious bodies, which traps women in general in the trap of endless comparisons, in terms of health, physical and aesthetic symptoms of pregnancy, such as the purity of the skin. or pallor, the size and shape of the abdomen, or even body weight.

Experts warn that this may exacerbate the psychological stress experienced by pregnant women, which could lead to depression or miscarriage.

Researchers have long found that self-comparison causes many psychological harms, such as feelings of anxiety and guilt.

Psychological consultant, Dr. Rima Bejjani, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: