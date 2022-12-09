Communication sites impose on pregnant women, in addition to hormonal and physical changes, pressures to comply with the prevailing trend of appearing in the best condition, “unreal” images and publications that promote the idea of a happy and hassle-free pregnancy.
These platforms impose unrealistic stereotypes on pregnant women, often through the spread of pictures of pregnant women in photo sessions, with calm smiles and harmonious bodies, which traps women in general in the trap of endless comparisons, in terms of health, physical and aesthetic symptoms of pregnancy, such as the purity of the skin. or pallor, the size and shape of the abdomen, or even body weight.
Experts warn that this may exacerbate the psychological stress experienced by pregnant women, which could lead to depression or miscarriage.
Researchers have long found that self-comparison causes many psychological harms, such as feelings of anxiety and guilt.
Psychological consultant, Dr. Rima Bejjani, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”:
- Social media increases the pressures that already exist on pregnant women.
- Pregnant women should realize that women live this experience in different circumstances.
- We cannot pretend that we are living a perfect pregnancy without troubles and pains.
- Don’t compare yourself to other pregnant women, everyone has different health conditions.
- Documenting difficult moments may prove positive in the later stages after birth.
- Don’t force yourself to catch up with the trend by experiencing extra pressure during pregnancy, like pretending to be happy.
