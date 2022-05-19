Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, organized a communication session with the partners of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience “ISNR Abu Dhabi”, which will be held from 10 to 12 October 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), in order to allow participants to communicate with senior officials Governments, major specialized companies, decision-makers, experts, buyers and all stakeholders in the supply chain from the public and private sectors globally.

The session also included briefing the partners on the latest developments in the seventh edition of the exhibition, which is organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, in order to enable them to identify the needs of the concerned government agencies for innovative security solutions.

The seventh edition of ISNR Abu Dhabi exhibition focuses on displaying the latest innovations and pioneering security solutions, and strengthening business, relationships and partnerships between companies operating in four sectors, namely, national security, cyber security, police and law enforcement agencies, and protection of vital installations. The event will also include three accompanying conferences, including the Future of Policing Conference, the National Cyber ​​Security Conference, and the National Digital Transformation Threat Conference.

Major General Salem Mubarak Al Shamsi, Vice-Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi) 2022, said in a statement on the sidelines of the event: “The International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022) plays a pivotal role in developing the participants’ work and achieving a wider spread. We are confident in ISNR Abu Dhabi’s ability to open new horizons for all participants wishing to develop their businesses and provide them with valuable opportunities, as the exhibition seeks to form a common platform that brings together workers in the fields of national security and cyber, with the aim of drawing new features for the world characterized by communication and safety.”

He added: “The session aims to provide the exhibitors with an opportunity to meet and communicate before the official exhibition activities start, as it was specifically designed to highlight the extent of the exhibition’s popularity and its importance in achieving the benefit of all participants, and we are sure that this session constitutes a valuable opportunity for communication before the start of the events The official exhibition of the upcoming exhibition, which constitutes a global interactive platform for discussing international ideas, experiences and practices in developing and modernizing solutions in the policing and security fields, in addition to consolidating relations between workers in the sector and providing the opportunity to establish new relations of cooperation.”

Saeed bin Khadim Al Mansouri, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of the ADNEC Group, said: “At Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, we are committed to developing the exhibition sector in Abu Dhabi and the region in general. ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022 seeks to provide support to all stakeholders and local and international exhibitors participating in the event, and to provide them with the opportunity to benefit from our wide network of international companies and our in-depth knowledge in the sector, as expectations indicate that this session will be the largest in the history of the exhibition since its launch in 2008.

He continued: “ISNR Abu Dhabi is the most prominent event for entities working in the field of national and cyber security, based on its active role in providing the opportunity to conclude commercial deals, stimulating innovation, enhancing intellectual leadership and spreading public awareness. Participation in ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022 offers many opportunities, including showcasing the latest innovations, networking with decision-makers in government agencies, promoting brands on a large scale, and enhancing their digital impact.”

Al Mansouri explained: “The current session of the exhibition focuses on consolidating relations of cooperation and communication between companies operating in four sectors: national security, cyber security, police, order maintenance and the protection of vital facilities. It includes three high-level conferences that discuss the future of the police sector, national cyber security and limiting National digital transformation risks. ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022 participants will have the opportunity to meet guests from across the region and the world and network with a range of official delegations and high-level personalities, including representatives and individuals from the ministries of defense, chiefs of staff, the army, and commanders of the air and naval forces.”

ISNR-Abu Dhabi showcases a wide range of technologies related to digital forensics, anti-malware, anti-spam, anti-virus, human factors, governance, compliance, business continuity, incident response, identity and access management, application security, IoT security, and cloud security. Mobile Security, Cyber ​​Terrorism and Cyber ​​Warfare Protection, Network Security, Data Security, Managed Security Services (MSS), and Cryptography.