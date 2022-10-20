Communication | Päiväkoti “Wilma” is being tested in Helsinki

The new Snadi service was put into use as a trial in three kindergartens in October.

Helsinki kindergartens are trying out a new mobile phone application this fall, through which you can communicate both with the children’s guardians and, for example, between professionals working in different kindergarten groups.

The name of the application that works on a smartphone or computer is Snadi.

Through it, the purpose is to manage everyday communication with guardians, a bit like what is done in schools in Wilma. For example, it would no longer be necessary to remind families about the next day’s forest trip by e-mail or with sticky notes in the child’s backpack.

“The personnel of the daycare centers have hoped that there would be a service that could be used to communicate easily and quickly to the guardians and other daycare groups in different situations,” says the director of early childhood education Miia Kemppi in the bulletin.

Snadi is part of the already in use wider transaction service Atsi. The Finnish version of Snad has been put into use as a trial at the beginning of October in three early childhood education units, i.e. Torpparintupa-Vallesmann, Pacius-Muksulaakso and Merirasti-Siima.

If the experiment is successful, Snadi will be introduced to all daycare centers for both early childhood education and pre-primary education during the next year. At the same time, Swedish and English versions will be built alongside the Finnish application.