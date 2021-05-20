Communication Jan Vapaavuori will move to Miltton in August. The mayor criticized the critics: “This is a characteristic of a jealous and beautiful country.”

The mayor of Helsinki will start consulting Miltton’s customers about urbanization.

Helsinki the new mayor will be formally elected on August 2, after which Jan Vapaavuori is a so-called free agent in the labor market. He has previously pledged to be an expert for Danish real estate investor Nrep.

Now the Finnish Miltton says that he has hired Vapaavuori as an advisor and a member of the board. Miltton will also be joined by the Contact Director of the City of Helsinki Sanna-Mari Jäntti.