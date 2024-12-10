«What is communication like in SailGP?». This is the title of chapter number 211 of the podcast Crewman 18which directs and presents Jaume Soler Alberti.

The renowned nautical journalist interviews Director of Communication and Marketing of the Spanish SailGP team, Pablo Benaventeto know how the communicative framework of this circuit works.

In this episode, Jaume Soler also talks about literature with the Snipe world and European champion, Damián Borráswho has just published his first novel, “Cardboard Roofs”, based on the Nazi invasion of Poland with features of his native Menorca.

You can listen to the full episode below or access here.







