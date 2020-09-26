In interviews, politicians’ answers are often nebulous, edited by over-cautious press spokesmen. A “I don’t want to say anything about this” would be much more authentic. Otherwise populists like Donald Trump will benefit.

I.In the last chapter of the “Waldgang” Ernst Jünger writes about language as such, which makes the world “in its innermost tangible”: “The word is the substance of the mind and as such serves to build the boldest bridges; it is also the highest means of power ”. The sentences of the controversial writer come to my mind in some interviews with politicians, when a simple yes-no question is answered with a three-minute long answer that contains neither a “yes” nor a “no”, but a commonplace with no deeper meaning. obviously formulated by overly cautious press spokesmen, double-checked by lawyers, revised several times and supplemented by PR strategists.

Unfortunately, across all parties, it is daily routine that such answers are given. As journalists, we then ask once, twice or three times, but the concept of the meaningless answer also means that politicians hold on to it like a shipwrecked man on a lifebuoy, no matter how often the question is asked. This language is not just a “bold bridge”, but a wall of gray words.

To entrench oneself looks cowardly, is cowardly, and I don’t understand why so many politicians choose this strategy, since even “I don’t want to say anything about it” seemed more honest. Political language obscures facts, and I believe it is a key reason why so many people in the West vote for so-called populists.

Even direct lies from Donald Trump, for example, can appear more truthful and therefore more appealing than the strategy of established politicians to say little in many words. Apart from that, whoever speaks in this way also brings up “the highest power”, the distinction between bureaucrat and politician becomes fluid, one hears a minister speaking and thinks it is an official who reads out Form 63B.

Germany’s top soldier, General Eberhard Zorn, demanded this week from his executives: “Don’t write that things are ‘controllable’, ‘can be solved on the timeline’ or ‘without alternative’. Write down what is – you are not helping anyone with whitewashing. Be truthful, with clear diction and language. ”The man should give courses for politicians.

