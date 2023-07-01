The newspaper said, quoting officials familiar with the matter, that Burns “calmly communicated with his Russian counterpart, to deliver the message that the United States had no role in the internal chaos in Russia.”

“The United States was not involved. This is an internal Russian matter,” the communication said.

The officials said the phone call took place a few days ago and was the highest level of contact between the two governments since the attempted insurgency in Russia.

The White House declined to comment on this call. “We will not get into the details of individual diplomatic discussions,” said an administration official.

Last week, the head of the Russian private military Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led an armed rebellion, but he backed down as his fighters approached the Russian capital, Moscow.

Last Monday, US President Joe Biden described the short-term insurgency as part of a conflict within the Russian system and that the United States and its allies were not involved in it.