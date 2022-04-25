Scientists have discovered a new way – for science – in which the communication between humpback whaleswith this “impulsive sound” previously unheard and which has never been recorded until today, and was then nicknamed “gunshot” by the research team that dealt with the case.

Reported in the magazine JASA Express Lettersthe new method of communication between humpback whales was registered in November 2019during the summer, in the South Atlantic Ocean in a region called Vema Seamount.

In 11 days of listening, docked hydrophones (a microphone designed to go underwater) recorded over 600 calls that weren’t whale songswith most of these communication between humpback whales being the so-called “whups”, ie low frequency and modulated calls.

Although there were a high number of whups, they occasionally picked up these previously unknown “gunshots”, and both types of communication between humpback whales. they were recorded mostly at night and in particular over three days.

“We still don’t quite understand what the ‘call of the shot’ means, and it’s great to record it for the first time in humpback whales, it really shows how much we still have to learn about these amazing animals.”

stated in a note there Dr. Kirsten Thompson University of Exeter and Greenpeace International Research Laboratories, one of the scientists who led the project.

The study of this new method of communication between humpback whales

Researchers have linked whup as a way for mother-calf pairs to stay in close contact with sound helping them locate each other, and this type of call has also been heard when humpback whales are feeding.

“Our study confirms that the whales that pass Vema on their long journey across the oceans are feeding. Seamounts can provide rich habitat for all types of migratory species and we urgently need widespread protection of global oceans to ensure these habitats can persist. “

added Dr. Thompson.

Research like this shows that the high seas (Vema ​​is 1,000 kilometers from South Africa) are full of life and are worth protecting, just think that when this location was discovered in 1959, it quickly became over-exploited, and today the area is partially closed to fishing but there are no internationally binding treaties protecting these areas of the ocean.

“Fifty years ago, governments came together to reverse the fate of humpback whales and seeing many populations thrive gives us a taste of their lives on the high seas. Only 3% of the global oceans are adequately protected and this is by no means good enough to safeguard the habitats that whales rely on “

said Dr. Thompson.

The research was part of a scientific expedition led by Greenpeace International under the guidance of the Universities of Stellenbosch (South Africa) and Exeter (United Kingdom), and is intended as a warning that, in the 1960s, the world population of humpback whales was of about 5,000 specimens, but has now recovered to more than 135,000 individuals.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!