Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif confirmed that social media accounts that generate financial returns fall within the legacy that the owners of these accounts leave to the heirs, as they did not leave a will to close them after their death.

In detail, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif stated that social media accounts are divided into two main sections: the first does not achieve financial returns due to the small number of followers or poor content, and the second section is the accounts that are rich in followers, either because they are linked to a public figure or to specific content, and achieve a return whether through views or advertisements. Promotional and sponsorship accounts, and then these accounts are of material value and fall within the framework of the legacy left by their owners.

He explained that the phenomenon of selling social media accounts has spread recently, and this is among the returns that must be taken into account. Therefore, the heirs have the right to sell the social media account of their legatee and include the proceeds within the estate.

He pointed out that controversy may arise regarding the accounts of the first section that have no return, as they do not represent a material value that can be evaluated and included in the elements and assets of the account holder’s estate, indicating that those poor accounts that have no return are included in the assets of the estate and can be evaluated and then bequeathed. Because even though these accounts have no financial return, they may represent a moral value for the heirs or some of them, as they contain the thought, opinion, or even memories of their inheritor, so they prefer that they be transferred to them, and they may dispute over their inheritance, such as personal belongings such as rings, even if they are not precious, watches, and so on. There are platforms that focus on photos, even if they are of a famous person. The heirs may inherit them without thinking about the financial return or maintaining and developing the account. Rather, it may be transferred as an ongoing charity to the account owner, taking advantage of the number of followers. Here, it can be valued at a material value and included in the elements of the estate and inherited similarly. Rich accounts and the rest of the estate’s notables.

He stressed that social media accounts represent a material value, whether directly, as is the case with the second section, or indirectly, in the case of the first section, and both of them can be evaluated with material values, and therefore they are included in the legal and legal concept of the estate, so they are subject to inheritance.

He continued by saying: “The question remains: Does the financial value of social media accounts continue after the death of their owner? The reality is that the continuity of these accounts, and therefore their material value, depends on the extent of the keenness or, more precisely, the ability of the heir, heir, or even the purchaser of the account, to maintain and develop the account, its content, and its content, and then to continue and increase its followers, and thus to continue the returns and material value. As for the inability to maintain the account And its followers, it loses its value and then loses its returns, even gradually.

Advice on personal accounts on “social media”

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif said that the Dubai Financial Center allows the registration of wills for personal accounts on social networking sites, and a law has been issued in Germany stipulating that heirs have the right to access the social networking accounts of their loved ones who they lost.

Many social media sites have also responded to this idea and allow the heirs to continue managing their deceased’s accounts after his death. This includes Apple allowing the iCloud account to be inherited and the possibility of appointing five people to access all photos, documents, and passwords for many of the sites and applications that the account holder used. Therefore, even after death, social media accounts can continue and be passed down through generations, provided that they are preserved and developed, otherwise they will lose their value, followers, and thus their revenues.