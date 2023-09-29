exist human principles, universal laws that give meaning to our existence. They support ideas, theories, doctrines, religions and sciences. For example, the laws of Physics seek to explain what happens with objects and matter, Newton’s laws. Also the Logicshapes the thought and helps differentiate false and true.

The fact of living implies interaction with the environment, language constructs ideas and the communication expresses them. From a humanistic point of view, the psychologist and philosopher Paul Watzlawick together with the empirical psychologist Janet Beavin and the psychiatrist Donald de Avila Jackson raised the principles of the theory of human communication and founded the axioms of the communication.

There are five: 1. It is impossible not to communicate, all behavior is communicative. 2. The interaction between content and relationship. 3. Scoring sequence of events. 4. Digital communication and analog. AND 5. Symmetry and complementarity in the interactions. In other words, the first axiom refers to the impossibility of not communicateWhether we say or not say something, we provide information; The second focuses on the fact that the message expressed by the sender will be interpreted by the receiver depending on their relationship and the degree of trust; third, all types of interaction or socialization are bidirectional; the fourth gives a comparison between the verbal and non-verbal language, The words ground the idea or the message but the body gestures will speak more; and fifth, there is the possibility of symmetrical or horizontal conversations, between friends or from a boss to his employees respectively.

Therefore, this observation pioneer emphasizes the complexity of a simple interaction. Their contribution allows us to understand how we function in society. It is an x-ray in itself, it dissects different aspects and integrates them in order to have a notion of both society and ourselves. Aristotle, classical Greek philosopher, said that “we are social beings by nature”, “a political animal”. In fact, we are born and as we grow, we adapt to the environment we inhabit and, whether consciously or unconsciously, we develop the ability to communicate through language, in family, friends, school or work and, little by little, at the living together we know their stories, at the same time, the individual personality is built. However, the communication process is sometimes more complex than just speaking; sometimes other factors can hinder understanding such as personal interests, confrontations or inequalities.

Have awareness from our thoughts It will facilitate, to a certain extent, the common good since in order to coexist, contact with people is necessary and inevitable; reflection leads to freedom.

